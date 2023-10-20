Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

NEW

S.R. 41 Resurfacing — Work began Oct. 9 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between S.R. 138 (Jefferson Street) and the Fayette County line. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained during work hours using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

ONGOING

S.R. 771 Resurfacing — Work bgan July 31 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 771 between S.R. 138 and the village of Leesburg. S.R. 771 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with traffic maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement — Work began July 10 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 41 between Birch Lane and the village of Greenfield. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic as of Sept. 9. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

For more information contact the District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.