Yummy caramel apple poke cake

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ caramel apple poke cake. Submitted photo

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I am making a caramel apple poke cake. Who doesn’t love apples and caramel?

Wow! This looks so yummy. I want some now. It doesn’t look that hard to make so let’s make it.

Thank you so much, Patricia Nicholes, for this recipe. To the kitchen I go. Yes, I have all the ingredients!

CARAMEL APPLE

POKE CAKE

Ingredients

* 1 box yellow cake mix (plus box ingredients to make)

* 14 oz. sweetened condensed milk

* 20 oz. apple pie filling

* 1 teaspoon cinnamon

* 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

* 1 container caramel (as frosting)

Directions

Prepare cake in 13-inch by 9-inch pan according to box directions.

Use wooden spoon handle or a straw to poke holes evenly across cake, making sure you go at least halfway down the cake.

Combine sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk until well blended.

Pour mixture over cake, making sure it gets down into holes.

Using a knife, chop apple pie filling into smaller pieces and spread over the top of cake.

Refrigerate cake for several hours.

Open frosting container and remove foil seal.

Microwave for 15 seconds and stir.

Repeat this until frosting is pourable.

Pour over cake and spread with spatula to cover completely.

Refrigerate for several more hour.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.