20th SATH Turkey Bingo/Soup Supper

SATH is holding its 20th annual Turkey Bingo.

“Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we have the event for your holiday. Come play bingo with us and win a turkey or maybe even Thanksgiving dinner,” Linda Allen, SATH executive director,” said in a news release.

Bingo will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Hillsboro Elementary Gymnasium. During the night 25 turkeys will be given away. The evening’s event will end with a game of coverall in which the winner gets a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

The cost will be a donation of 25 cents per card per game. During each intermission there will be a cake walk.

Prior to bingo, at 5 p.m. there will be a soup supper to kick off the evening.

“So come early and enjoy some homemade chili, chicken and noodle and cornbread, hot dogs and lots of delicious desserts,” Allen said. “We hope you will join us for a fun-filled evening and help support some special kids at KAMP Dovetail.

KAMP Dovetail is an annual weeklong camp for children with special needs held in June at Rocky Fork State Park.

For more information contact Allen at 937-366-6657.