Parsons Hillsboro Atomic manager

Parsons

Atomic Credit Union has announced that Courtney Parsons is the Hillsboro assistant branch manager.

The branch, which will be located at 583 Harry Sauner Rd., is set to open this December.

Parsons is a lifelong resident of Highland County. She is a 2006 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School in Greenfield. She brings with her 8½ years of banking experience, starting as a part-time teller and working her way up to assistant center manager. She has had a successful career in building relationships with clients while helping with solutions ranging from account opening to credit building and rebuilding, consumer lending, small business lending, and mortgage refinancing, all with a strong focus on financial center operations.

“I look forward to investing my current experience with Atomic and their strong community centric foundation,” Parsons stated.

Parsons resides in the Sugar Tree Ridge area with her husband of 14 years, Jeremy, and their two daughters, Marley and Miriah. She loves caring for animals, especially her bulldogs Maggie and Marlow, camping, crocheting, baking, cooking and attending her daughters’ sporting events.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 70,000 members throughout its 19-county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Circleville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan, Athens, Washington C.H., and later this year in Hillsboro.

Submitted by Lindsey Denney, marketing manager, Atomic Credit Union.