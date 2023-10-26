Computer science led Browning to SSCC

Browning

The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Thomas Browning of Franklin County as a recipient of the Sara M. Barrere Memorial Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.

Browning, a 2003 high school graduate, is a working husband and father of three as well as an Air Force veteran. He is pursuing a degree in computer information technology at Southern State Community College, under the direction of associate professor Dr. Joshua Montgomery.

“I first heard about Southern State when Dr. Montgomery came to my workplace to talk about getting the A-plus certification. He was approachable and took time to talk to me about his course and how it would compare to the A-plus certification I already had,” Browning said.

Browning decided to enroll in Montgomery’s course at Southern State. “While taking his course, I was struck by how much Dr. Montgomery genuinely cares for his students. I already hold two associate degrees, and I’ve not had a professor who has such a passion for their students,” added Browning.

At the end of the course, Browning spoke with an academic advisor about whether he should complete the associate of applied science degree program at Southern State with Montgomery or move on to his bachelor’s degree since he already had the majority of the credits from his prior two degrees.

Although the academic advisor recommended going straight into a bachelor’s degree program, Browning knew that Southern State had a professor from whom he had more to learn.

“I enrolled in the computer science program and modified my future BS/MS degree plans to accommodate the additional technology-based associate of applied science degree. I’ve also been given the opportunity to join Phi Theta Kappa, an international college honor society, since coming to Southern State,” said Browning.

He added, “I am grateful for the opportunity to set a good example for my children, and being awarded this scholarship allows me to focus on my studies and provide inspiration to help them find what they are passionate about.”

Browning hopes to continue his education by obtaining his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in IT management, and continue to work in the IT field, helping dispel the stigma that IT people are distant and unapproachable.

The Southern State Computer Science Program offers an associate of applied science degree in computer technology. Students can select two focus areas from four different pathway options, which include networking, programming, cybersecurity and robotics.

A degree in computer technology from Southern State will allow students to gain in-demand skills in a flexible, affordable and fun environment. Southern State helps students get connected with companies in the area for internships and job opportunities. To learn more, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/computer-science.shtml.

Spring semester begins Jan. 8, 2024. Registration is underway.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.