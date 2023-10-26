HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 23

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

Deputies responded to the 6100 block of S.R. 138 after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, charges are pending for Todd L. Parr, 45, Hillsboro.

A deputy responded to the 5500 block of S.R. 753 after a report of an ATV located on the property. After investigation, the ATV was reported stolen from the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail.

Deputies responded to the 5600 block of Powell Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Terry M. Pigg, 39, New Vienna, was charged with domestic violence.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of S.R. 753 after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Kandy S. Lytle, 51, New Vienna, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A resident of the 11000 block of Centerfield Road reported their residence had been entered and items taken. This incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 24

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 8300 block of U.S. Route 50 after a report of a catalytic converter that was removed from a vehicle.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Damien O. Elam, 29, Milford, speeding

Benjamin R. Shaffer, 31, Lynchburg, operating a vehicle without a license.

Jason E. Sanders, 19, Williamsport, possession of drugs.

Emily R. Wohleber, 21, Parma, speeding.

Amy E Jarman, 24, New Richmond, speeding