It’s a Village Christmas in Greenfield

The fourth annual Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 in and around the Greenfield community. The theme will be “It’s a Village Christmas”.

The shopping trail starts at the Solid Rock Church of God on S.R., east of town near the flashing lights. Solid Rock will host several crafters and a bake sale, and will offer pulled pork sandwiches, chips and drinks to purchase for lunch. They will have raffles. The church booth fees will be used for the community outreach events that it hosts a few times a year.

Posey Plaza at 226 Jefferson St. will host many vendors and crafters in the community room along with the micro shops inside.

“There will not be any vendors or food trucks on the village square this year. The weather is not always cooperative with us, and I don’t want to see anyone lose items,” said Lynn Riggs, the event organizer.

Instead, look for the Big EZ BBQ food truck and Steph Gourmet food truck.

“They are excited to be a part of our event. The village shops have been so wonderful to join us each year. They will be aglow with all their holiday wares,” Riggs said. “They always have the most beautiful window displays. As you are walking through town take a minute and look from the outside in, you won’t be disappointed. Don’t forget about our sweet shops in town. You may want to grab breakfast if you get in early. We have new shops and eateries on North Washington Street and South Seventh Street this year.”

Good Shepherd Church is located at 12920 S.R. 28 west of town. It will have many crafters and vendors setting up inside its building. It will offer chicken and noodle dinners for purchase. The funds it raises go to the women’s association, which helps out with many projects within the church.

Watch Facebook for yard sale sites, the Greenfield Community Wide Yard Sale, or join Craft/Vendor Fairs & More in and around Greenfield, Ohio on Facebook for a list of stops. Each location will list whether it is food, a boutique, craft, variety, floral shop etc. Printed lists will be available at both churches.

“It’s a Village Christmas” will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s a wonderful time to start looking for that unique Christmas gift, new decorations, food for a party or just get out with friends and enjoy the day,” Riggs said. “We are a group of longtime crafters and wonderful shops hosting this event. We are not involved with the village of Greenfield at all.“

Submitted by Lynn Riggs.