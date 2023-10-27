Invasion of the ladybugs

The convergent lady beetle is Ohio’s official state insect. File photo

Large numbers of ladybugs could be found swarming in groups around Highland County during the past week.

According to information provided by the Highland County Ohio State University (OSU) Extension, this is probably because during the autumn, ladybugs crawl to overwintering sites where they will aggregate into large groups.

A few to several hundred will gather to protect themselves from cold temperatures. They may gather at the base of a tree, along a fence row, under a fallen tree, under a rock, or in people’s homes. Sometimes they become a nuisance when gathering in and around homes.

They tend to group in large numbers on the sunny side of the house. People should caulk and seal spaces and gaps to prevent them from coming inside and physically remove ladybugs found indoors. Since ladybugs are beneficial and are not harmful to humans, insecticide treatment is not recommended.

If the ladybugs’ prey, which is typically aphids and soft-scale insects, is plentiful, they will stay, lay eggs and become effective aphid predators, especially in greenhouses. However, in some cases, most of the ladybugs will leave the area regardless of the availability of food.

Experts at This Old House recommend a number of ways to prevent ladybug infestations. One of the easiest ways to remove a ladybug colony is to sweep or vacuum it up and relocate it outside if possible. After removing the bugs, make sure to wash the area with soap to eliminate any chemical trails that could attract more bugs.

A good way to get rid of a large number of ladybugs in your home is to spray the colony with soapy water or leave a bowl that combines soap and water near a light source where they gather. The thickness of the soap keeps the ladybugs from leaving the water easily.

Hard to reach ladybugs can be picked up by wrapping your hand or finger in duct tape, with the sticky side facing out. You can also leave strips of duct tape around the house to serve as ladybug traps.

You can build or buy a light trap to attract ladybugs using an LED, blue or UV light. Once they’re trapped, they can safely be released outside.

Putting mums on your porch, in your garden, and near your home can help as ladybugs particularly hate the smell of this flower species.

