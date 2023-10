Lynchburg-Clay vs. Fairfield

The 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association 2023 boys and girls soccer regional tournament pairings are listed below. The designated home team is listed first.

GIRLS

Division I

Region 1

Solon vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit at Parma Byers Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

Mentor vs. Rocky River Magnificat at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Macedonia Boliantz Stadium, Sat., noon

Region 2

Strongsville vs. Medina Highland at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Toledo Notre Dame Academy vs. Perrysburg at Holland Springfield Community Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Sat., 11 a.m.

Region 3

Delaware Olentangy Berlin vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty at Columbus St. Francis DeSales High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Upper Arlington vs. Dublin Jerome at Marysville Impact Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sunbury Big Walnut High School, Sat., 1 p.m.

Regional 4

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame vs. Milford at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Centerville vs. Cincinnati Seton at Dayton Roger Glass Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lakota East High School, Sat., 5 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Region 1 vs. Region 2 Tues., Nov. 7, location TBA

Region 4 vs. Region 3 Tues., Nov. 7, location TBA

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 10, 4 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Division II

Region 5

Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Bay Village Bay at Niles Bo Rein Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Alliance vs. Canfield at Streetsboro Rocket Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium, Sat., 11 a.m.

Region 6

Rocky River vs. Maumee at Mucci Field Huron Memorial Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Lima Shawnee vs. Mansfield Madison at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green High School, Sat., 4:30 p.m.

Region 7

Millersburg West Holmes vs. New Concord John Glenn at Coshocton Stewart Field, Tues., 7 p.m

Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Marietta at The Plains Joe Burrow Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Carroll Carl Fell Stadium, Sat., 1 p.m.

Region 8

Waynesville vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Hamilton Badin vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day at Lakota East High School Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field, Sat., 2 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Region 6 vs. Region 5 Tues., Nov. 7, location TBA

Region 7 vs. Region 8 Tues., Nov. 7, location TBA

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 10, 1 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Division III

Region 9

Warren Champion vs. Creston Norwayne at Youngstown Boardman High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Berlin Hiland vs. Akron Manchester at Ravenna High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Tallmadge High School Sat., 4 p.m.

Region 10

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale at Lima Shawnee High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Pemberville Eastwood at Sandusky High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium, Sat., noon

Region 11

Lynchburg-Clay vs. Leesburg Fairfield at Chillicothe Zane Trace Athletic Complex, Tues., 7 p.m.

Grandview Heights vs. Cincinnati Country Day at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field, Sat., noon

Region 12

Kalida vs. Cincinnati Madeira at Wapakoneta Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Mariemont vs. West Liberty-Salem at Loveland Tiger Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field, Sat., 1 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 10 vs. Region 9 Tues., Nov. 7, location TBA

Region 12 vs. Region 11 Tues., Nov. 7, location TBA

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

BOYS

Division I

Region 1

Hudson vs. Medina at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

North Canton Hoover vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Macedonia Boliantz Stadium, Sat. 3 p.m.

Region 2

Toledo St. John’s vs. Toledo St. Francis de Sales at Bowling Green High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Copley at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 3

Lewis Center Olentangy vs. Columbus St. Charles at Westerville Central High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

New Albany vs. Dublin Jerome at Hilliard Bradley Jaguar Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sunbury Big Walnut High School, Sat., 4 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Centerville at Miamisburg High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Anderson vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cincinnati RDI Stadium at St. Xavier High School, Sat., 7 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Region 2 vs. Region 1 Wed., Nov. 8, location TBA

Region 4 vs. Region 3 Wed., Nov. 8, location TBA

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11, 4 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Division II

Region 5

Painesville Harvey vs. Bay Village Bay at Streetsboro Rocket Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Warren Howland at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 6

Richfield Revere vs. Maumee at Sandusky Fireland Health Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s Memorial vs. Lexington at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green High School, Sat., 7 p.m.

Region 7

Marietta vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

Warsaw River View vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson at West Muskingum Athletic Boosters Sports Complex, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Carroll Carl Fell Stadium, Sat., 4 p.m.

Region 8

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder at Springfield High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill at Cincinnati RDI Stadium at St. Xavier High School

Regional Final: at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Sat., noon

Division II State Tournament

Region 7 vs. Region 8 Wed., Nov. 8, location TBA

Region 5 vs. Region 6 Wed., Nov. 8, location TBA

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Division III

Region 9

Kirtland vs. Willoughby Andrews Osborne at Ravenna High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Independence vs. Beachwood at Tallmadge High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Youngstown Boardman High School, Sat., 1 p.m.

Region 10

Findlay Liberty-Benton vs. Ottoville at Wapakoneta Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

Kidron Central Christian vs. Metamora Evergreen at Port Clinton True-Lay Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium, Sat., noon

Region 11

Worthington Christian vs. Berlin Hiland at Heath Swank Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

Wheelersburg vs. South Webster at The Plains Joe Burrow Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan Chieftain Stadium, Sat., 1 p.m.

Region 12

Columbus Tree of Life Christian vs. Waynesville at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Seven Hills vs. Cincinnati Mariemont at Monroe High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Dayton Roger Glass Stadium, Sat., 1 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 9 vs. Region 10 Wed., Nov. 8, location TBA

Region 11 vs. Region 12 Wed., Nov. 8, location TBA

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus