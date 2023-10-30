Whiteoak’s Eyre regional champion

Division III regional champion Landen Eyre (left) and fellow state qualifier Weston Blair are pictured Saturday at the regional meet. Submitted photo

Whiteoak will continue to be a known name at the state cross country meet next Saturday as their talented duo of Landen Eyre and Weston Blair ran incredible races Saturday at the Division III regional meet at Pickerington North High School to punch their ticket for the state championships.

Eyre flexed his muscles and won the regional championship with a time of 15:38.

“Landen was one of two runners leading the front pack of the race at both the one- and two-mile marks and then it was time for him to go to work. Landen won by an impressive 19 seconds the last 1.1 mile and the 19 seconds were also his final winning margin,” Whiteoak cross country coach Doug Hughes said. “The race had 142 competitors that qualified by being the top runners from 68 different schools encompassing 35 different counties in the large region. With the win Eyre becomes the first Whiteoak cross country runner to win a regional championship.”

It takes two to be a duo though so teammate Weston Blair had to do his part and he did by finishing in 15th place with a time of 16:33 and will join Eyre at the state championship meet.

“I’m super happy for Weston. Last year he wasn’t able to physically give it everything, but I knew he’d come back and finish this thing off his senior year. This is Weston’s second time qualifying for the state cross country meet and he’s not going just to go, he’s going to compete and anyone that’s ever watched Weston over the years knows he will.”

Eyre and Blair will run next Saturday at Fortress Obetz in Columbus at 10:45 a.m.

This story was provided by Whiteoak track coach Doug Hughes.