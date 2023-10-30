Hillsboro, McClain eliminated; PV moves on

Hillsboro and McClain were both eliminated from the high school football playoffs last Friday.

In Division III, No. 11 seed Hillsboro lost to No. 6 seed Celina, 49-7.

In Division IV, No. 14 seed McClain lost in its very first playoff appearance to No. 3 seed Cincinnati Taft, 39-7.

In Division VI, No. 6 seed Paint Valley defeated No. 11 seed Rockford Parkway, 37-23.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings, with the better seeded teams set to host second-round games at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. Last Friday in the first round, there were 46 upsets, as the home teams went 178-46 overall.

The latest pairings are shown shown with regional seed and overall record.

Division I

Region 1

8 Canton GlenOak (7-4) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

12 Cleveland St. Ignatius (2-8) at 4 Canton McKinley (8-3)

7 Berea-Midpark (7-4) at 2 Cleveland Heights (10-1)

6 Medina (7-3) at 3 Wadsworth (9-2)

Region 2

9 Miamisburg (8-3) at 1 Lewis Center Olentangy (10-1)

12 Springfield (6-5) at 4 Centerville (9-2)

10 Perrysburg (8-3) at 2 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (10-1)

14 Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-7) at 6 Dublin Coffman (8-3)

Region 3

9 Grove City (6-5) at 1 Gahanna Lincoln (11-0)

5 Pickerington Central (8-3) at 4 Upper Arlington (8-3)

7 Westerville North (9-2) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-1)

6 Hilliard Darby (6-5) at 3 Pickerington North (10-1)

Region 4

9 Mason (6-5) at 1 Milford (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-4) at 4 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-4)

7 Hamilton (8-3) at 2 Cincinnati Princeton (11-0)

6 Cincinnati Elder (7-4) at 3 Wester Chester Lakota West (9-2)

Division II

Region 5

8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

12 Twinsburg (7-4) at 4 Painesville Riverside (9-2)

10 Austintown-Fitch (7-3) at 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (10-1)

11 Warren G. Harding (5-6) at 3 Hudson (8-2)

Region 6

9 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (6-5) at 1 Avon (11-0)

5 Olmsted Falls (8-3) at 4 Sylvania Southview (8-3)

7 Avon Lake (7-4) at 2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-2)

6 North Ridgeville (8-3) at 3 Medina Highland (9-2)

Region 7

9 Westerville South (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (11-0)

12 Sunbury Big Walnut (6-5) at 4 Uniontown Lake (8-3)

10 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-3) at 2 Canal Winchester (10-1)

11 North Canton Hoover (5-5) at 3 Uniontown Green (8-3)

Region 8

9 Kings Mills Kings (6-5) at 1 Cincinnati Anderson (10-1)

5 Harrison (8-3) at 4 Clayton Northmont (7-4)

7 Lima Senior (9-2) at 2 Troy (10-1)

6 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-3) at 3 Cincinnati Withrow (10-1)

Division III

Region 9

9 Canfield (7-3) at 1 Youngstown Ursulina (11-0)

5 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-3) at 4 Chagrin Falls Kenston (10-1)

7 Chardon (8-3) at 2 Geneva (10-1)

6 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (9-2) at 3 Aurora (10-1)

Region 10

9 Defiance (8-3) at 1 Toledo Central Catholic (11-0)

5 Rocky River (10-1) at 4 Mansfield Senior (9-2)

7 Medina Buckeye (9-2) at 2 Norton (11-0)

6 Ontario (10-1) at 3 Tiffin Columbian (9-2)

Region 11

9 Washington Court House Miami Trace (7-4) at 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-1)

5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-2) at 4 Jackson (10-1)

7 Bellefontaine (9-2) at 2 London (11-0)

6 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2) at 3 Granville (11-0)

Region 12

9 Bellbrook (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0)

5 Wapakoneta (9-2) at 4 Vandalia Butler (9-2)

10 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (7-4) at 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-2)

6 Celina (9-2) at 3 Trotwood-Madison (9-2)

Division IV

Region 13

9 Akron Buchtel (6-5) at 1 Canton South (11-0)

5 Streetsboro (10-1) at 4 Beloit West Branch (10-1)

7 Niles McKinley (7-4) at 2 Mentor Lake Catholic (9-2)

6 Struthers (8-3) at 3 Poland Seminary (10-1)

Region 14

8 St. Marys Memorial (7-4) at 1 Sandusky Perkins (10-0)

5 Galion (8-3) at 4 Millersburg West Holmes (9-2)

10 Napoleon (6-5) at 2 Cleveland Glenville (8-2)

6 Van Wert (8-3) at 3 Shelby (9-2)

Region 15

9 Newark Licking Valley (8-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-1)

13 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3) at 5 Columbus Bishop Ready (10-1)

7 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at 2 Thornville Sheridan (10-1)

6 St. Clairsville (9-2) at 3 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2)

Region 16

9 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (6-5) at 1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Indian Hill (9-2) at 4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-3)

15 Urbana (8-3) at 7 Springfield Shawnee (10-1)

6 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-1) at 3 Cincinnati Taft (9-2)

Division V

Region 17

9 Magnolia Sandy Valley (7-4) at 1 Perry (11-0)

5 Garrettsville Garfield (11-0) at 4 Cadiz Harrison Central (9-2)

7 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Canfield South Range (10-1)

6 Lorain Clearview (9-2) at 3 Creston Norwayne (10-1)

Region 18

8 Huron (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)

12 Marengo Highland (6-5) at 4 Oak Harbor (11-0)

7 Pemberville Eastwood (9-2) at 2 Milan Edison (10-1)

6 Coldwater (10-1) at 3 Archbold (10-1)

Region 19

9 Heath (9-2) at 1 Ironton (10-1)

5 Zanesville West Muskingum (10-1) at 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

15 Portsmouth (6-5) at 7 Wheelersburg (7-3)

6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (10-1) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)

Region 20

8 Bethel-Tate (7-4) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1)

5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (9-2) at 4 Chillcothe Zane Trace (8-3)

7 Springfield Northeastern (8-3) at 2 Waynesville (9-2)

11 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-3) at 3 Brookville (9-2)

Division VI

Region 21

8 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 1 Kirtland (10-1)

5 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) at 4 Hanoverton United (10-1)

10 Mineral Ridge (7-4) at 2 Rootstown (9-1)

6 Andover Pymatuning Valley (8-3) at 3 Mogadore (8-2)

Region 22

9 Sullivan Black River (8-3) at 1 Columbus Grove (9-2)

5 Columbia Station Columbia (10-1) at 4 Carey (9-2)

10 Bucyrus Wynford (7-4) at 2 Bluffton (10-1)

6 Toledo Ottawa Hills (10-1) at 3 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-1)

Region 23

9 Howard East Knox (7-4) at at 1 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)

12 Glouster Trimble (6-4) at 4 Galion Northmor (9-2)

7 Nelsonville-York (8-3) at 2 West Jefferson (10-1)

11 Newcomerstown (7-4) at 3 Beverly Fort Frye (8-2)

Region 24

8 Anna (6-5) at 1 Williamsburg (10-1)

5 New Madson Tri-Village (10-1) at 4 West Liberty-Salem (10-1)

7 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 2 Versailles (9-2)

6 Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-3) at 3 Cincinnati Country Day (11-0)

Division VII

Region 25

9 Lucas (8-3) at 1 Dalton (9-1)

13 Norwalk St. Paul (7-4) at 5 Malvern (10-1)

7 New Middletown Springfield (8-3) at 2 Danville (11-0)

6 Lowellville (10-1) at 3 Berlin Center Western Reserve (9-2)

Region 26

8 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-0)

13 Arlington (7-4) at 5 Hamler Patrick Henry (9-2)

15 Convoy Crestview (7-4) at 7 Lima Central Catholic (7-3)

14 Edon (7-4) at 6 McComb (9-2)

Region 27

8 Woodsfield Monroe Central (7-4) at 1 Reedsville Eastern (10-1)

5 Hannibal River (8-2) at 4 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (9-2)

7 Waterford (7-4) at 2 Beaver Eastern (11-0)

6 Portsmouth Notre Dame (8-3) at 3 Caldwell (8-3)

Region 28

8 Cedarville (8-3) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

13 New Bremen (5-6) at 5 Minster (9-2)

10 Mechanicsburg (7-4) at 2 Ansonia (11-0)

14 St. Henry (4-7) at 11 Fort Loramie (6-5)

Submitted by Tim Stried, director of media relations, OHSAA.