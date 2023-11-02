Leesburg celebrates new village office

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the village of Leesburg on Oct. 30 to celebrate its new administrative office located at 55 S. Fairfield St. Submitted photo

The village of Leesburg celebrated the opening of its new administrative office with a ribbon cutting from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 30. The village moved into 55 S. Fairfield St. in Leesburg, previously owned by Kay Simmons.

The Leesburg Police Department remains in the old administrative building located at 57 S. Fairfield St. in Leesburg.

The village and the Leesburg Police Department shared a building for many years. In 2022, the building next to their offices, previously owned by Kay Simmons, became available. The village bought the property to relocate its administrative offices and give the Leesburg Police Department control of the previously shared space.

Simmons completed extensive remodeling of the building prior to the village moving in, keeping the original hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. The office was originally a grocery store in the 1900s and dark rings are visible throughout the building where barrels of merchandise were located at that time. It later became an insurance office, which it remained until it was purchased by the village.

“A special thanks to Kay Simmons for working with the Leesburg Village Council to make this project happen,” said Leesburg Mayor Shawn Priest.

For more information including hours, availability and more, visit the village of Leesburg Facebook page or call 937-780-6380 page.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.