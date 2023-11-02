DAR helping WAA at Hillsboro Cemetery

Wreaths Across America Day will be recognized Saturday, Dec. 16 with a ceremony at the Hillsboro Cemetery at noon. Submitted photo

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) and the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be joining in the mission to remember, honor and teach by placing wreaths on the graves at the official location of the Hillsboro Cemetery for 2023.

This is the first year that the Hillsboro Cemetery will participate in this national program. In recent years a wreath has been placed at the veterans memorial at the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro to recognize Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national, yearlong movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

The goal for the Hillsboro Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 500 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of local heroes laid to rest. Unfortunately, this is only a small few as there are approximately 1,127 veterans laid to rest.

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath ($17) for the Hillsboro Cemetery, are invited to to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0382P.

National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 16 this year, is a free community event open to all people. The Hillsboro ceremony will begin at 12 noon with the wreath placement immediately following.

Submitted by Elissa Zornes, Waw-wil-a-way DAR.