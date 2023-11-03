Veterans Day events across the county

The Highland County Veterans Service Office has provided the following list of Veterans Day services in and around Highland County:

Nov. 3-4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Mowrystown American Legion Post 0694 community outreach and recruiting at Kroger in Hillsboro.

Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m. — VFW Post 9094 Fish Fry, 1000 W. Main St., Hillsboro

Nov. 5, 3 p.m. — Veterans Day Concert at the Wilmington Church of Christ

Nov. 7, 8 a.m. — East Clinton High School’s Veterans Day Program, Lees Creek, breakfast at 8 a.m., program begins at 9:15 a.m.

Nov. 8, All Day — Mona Lisa’s, free slice of pumpkin pie and coffee in Mowrystown

Nov. 8-14 — “Dear Sirs” film, free movie for everyone at Star Cinemas, times TBA

Nov. 10, 7:30 a.m. — Whiteoak High School’s Veterans Breakfast & Assembly, Mowrystown gym entrance, doors open at 7:30 a.m., assembly at 8:35 a.m.

Nov. 10, 8 a.m. — Lynchburg-Clay MS/HS Combined Veterans Program, refreshments at 8 a.m. in cafeteria, program in gym begins at 9 a.m.

Nov. 10, 8:15 a.m. — McClain High School Veterans Day Program in Greenfield

Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. — Fairfield Elementary School’s Veterans Assembly

Nov. 10, 10:15 a.m. — Bright Local Elementary Veterans Program in Sugar Tree Ridge

Nov. 10, RSVP — Highland County Senior Center’s Lunch for Veterans, free for veterans only, RSVP required by calling 937-393-4745

Nov. 10, 1 p.m. — Hillsboro High/Middle School’s Veterans Day Assembly, RSVP by Nov. 6 to Mrs. Juillerat at 937-393-3485, park in front of the middle school entry parking area before entering high school gym.

Nov. 10, 1:30 — Hillsboro Christian Academy’s Veterans Program in the gymnasium, refreshments at 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 10, 4 p.m. — Highland County Veterans Services’ 11th Annual Veterans Appreciation Night at the Hi-TEC, no RSVP required.

Sat., Nov. 11 Veterans Day

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — VFW Post 4736, providing a free breakfast for veterans in Greenfield

11 a.m. — Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Annual Veterans Day Program

4:30 p.m. — DAV Chapter 123 Annual Veterans Dinner at the Hi-TEC Center Conference Room, no RSVP

All Day — 62 Classics’ Diner, free half order of biscuits and gravy for veterans in Hillsboro

All Day — Frisch’s, 10 percent discount for veterans every day in Hillsboro

All Day — Gold Star Chili, 10 percent discount for veterans everyday in Hillsboro

All Day — Holtfield Coffee Station, free house coffee for veterans in Hillsboro

All Day — LaRosa’s Pizza, 25 percent discount for veterans everyday in Hillsboro

All Day — Maple Crest Meats, free coffee and cookie for veterans in Hillsboro

All Day — Papa Johns, 20 percent discount for veterans every day in Hillsboro

All Day — Patriot Public House, 50 percent off any sandwich for veterans, 15 percent discount every day

Nov. 13, All Day — Hillsboro Ponderosa Veterans Free Buffet and Drink Day

Nov. 14, All Day — Hillsboro Elementary Veterans Day Program (at the Hillsboro High School gym).