Chicken thieves, officials silent, first city election

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1926, The News-Herald reported that a $3 million school levy was approved, as 11 townships in the county voted in favor, only Clay Township voting against it, with Hillsboro voting almost four to one in favor.

Highland County residents mixed their election ticket as three Democrats were voted in for representative, recorder and commissioner, and five Republicans for auditor, clerk, sheriff, treasurer and prosecuting attorney.

A.C. Prouty, president Hillsboro Hospital Board of Trustees, announced at a meeting that the hospital’s annual drive had so far accumulated $1,950 in contributions and pledges, nearly already having reached its goal.

Ferris Hughes, having fixed the alarm bell on his chicken coop only a couple of days ago, found thieves in the building and shot at them with a shotgun while the thieves then followed up “several times” with a revolver before escaping.

More men were present from Highland County than any other county at the Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky Fox Hunters Association held in West Union, with R.F. Ashmore, Hillsboro, elected president.

The Palace Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Padlocked,” starring Lois Moran, Noah Berry and Louise Dresser, “La Boheim,” starring John Gilbert and Lillian Gish, and “The Clinging Vine,” starring Leatrice Joy.

The Caldwell Store, located in Hillsboro and Bainbridge, advertised multiple products including dress goods for 98 cents, men’s wool socks for 29 cents, new hats for $1.95 and wool blankets for $4.95.

This week in 1951, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that law enforcement officials had no comment following burglaries at the Leesburg Lumber and Supply Co., the Manifold Hardware Store, Dunlap’s Market and Feller’s Drug Store.

Greenfield’s annual Halloween festival was held as the parade featured the McClain High School marching band and junior high school band alongside a float by the Buckskin High School chapter of the Future Homemakers of America.

Hillsboro planned to hold its first election as a city with seven tax levies and one bond issue on the ballot, with members of the Highland County Board of Elections predicting a light vote.

The Greenfield Lions Club held its election night at a dinner meeting at Anderson’s Grill, which saw Everett Marcum elected president and Douglas McLaughlin named secretary.

In sports, 14 seniors from McClain High School were scheduled to make their final appearance on their home field, as 10 of those 14 were offensive starters including players like Charles “Buck” Harris, Richard Smith and Bill Copeland.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Between Midnight and Dawn,” starring Mark Stevens and Edward O’Brien, and “Little Egypt,” starring Mark Stevens and Rhonda Fleming.

Sears, Roebuck and Co., located in Greenfield, advertised its winterization services, including storm window doors for $15.95 and up, a twin electric blanket for $35.90 and a Kenmore heater for $50 that could heat three to five rooms.

This week in 1976, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Paul Bobb, Leesburg, and Charles Anderson, Bainbridge, announced that they purchased a nine-hole golf course and a youth sports camp near Bainbridge.

Ohio Gov. James Rhodes announced warrants totaling $15,929.43 were sent to the Highland County Auditor’s office, which were to be distributed among local taxing districts in the county.

Petitions were received at the Highland County Board of Commissioners regarding the want to change the naming of some roads, with one of them being the want to change C.R. 86 in Clay Township from Guernsey Road to Buford-Bardwell Road so it would be the same on both ends.

Larry Willard, administrator of Greenfield Municipal Hospital, announced that the hospital applied for federal funding to make multiple improvements to the building totaling $250,000.

Highland County residents voted in a new sheriff and a new commissioner, as Republican John Evans toppled Democratic incumbent John Smart for one of the posts on the board of commissioners, and Democrat Hugh Rogers winning for sheriff.

In sports, the McClain Tigers obliterated the Hillsboro High School varsity football team by a score of 57-0, headlined by the play of the Tigers offensive line led by John Orr, John David Cannon and Steve Wood, among others.

Uhl’s IGA advertised multiple products including bacon for 79 cents per pound, a three-ounce jar of Nestea for $1.29, three quarts of Tropicana orange juice for $1 and a pound of bananas for 17 cents.

This week in 2001, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers was recognized by the state as having the top fundraiser of the year, with Highland County Juvenile/Probate Judge Kevin Greer honored as top judge at a fundraising event.

The Hillsboro chapter of the American Association of University Women held a candidate forum for Hillsboro City Council, school board and other board members and opponents on issues in the upcoming ballot.

The Highland County Convention Visitors Bureau met with the Highland County Board of Commissioners to discuss the 2000 Economic Impact Study for Travel and Tourism, which showed that the county saw a 20.6-percent increase in tourism-related revenue year-over-year.

In sports, a Hillsboro youth football team won the Kenton Trace League Championship after its win over East Clinton by a score of 12-0 thanks to a touchdown by Jatwaun White and a pick-six by the defense.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Monsters, Inc.,” starring John Goodman and Billy Crystal, and “The One,” starring Jet Li and Jason Statham.

Nextel advertised one of its line of standard bred computers, which was its 800 MHZ computer system, with free delivery and set-up, starting at $799.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.