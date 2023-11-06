OHSAA football playoff scores

Scores from the second round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs last Friday are listed below:

Division I

Region 1

Can. McKinley 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 24

Cle. Hts. 35, Berea-Midpark 0

Lakewood St. Edward 35, Can. Glenoak 0

Medina 22, Wadsworth 19

Region 2

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23, Perrysburg 7

Dublin Coffman 17, Powell Olentangy Liberty 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 38, Miamisburg 21

Springfield 17, Centerville 10

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln 48, Grove City 42

Hilliard Bradley 27, Westerville N. 22

Pickerington N. 35, Hilliard Darby 16

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 10, Cin. St. Xavier 7

Cin. Princeton 31, Hamilton 14

Mason 10, Milford 9

W. Chester Lakota W. 24, Cin. Elder 14

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Hoban 41, Barberton 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Austintown Fitch 21

Hudson 24, Warren Harding 21

Region 6

Avon 49, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7

Medina Highland 28, N. Ridgeville 7

Olmsted Falls 35, Sylvania Southview 28

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Avon Lake 14

Region 7

Canal Winchester 7, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3

Green 31, N. Can. Hoover 7

Massillon 50, Westerville S. 7

Uniontown Lake 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 20, 3OT

Region 8

Cin. Anderson 41, Kings Mills Kings 3

Cin. Withrow 16, Cin. Winton Woods 7

Harrison 20, Clayton Northmont 17

Division III

Region 9

Aurora 30, Gates Mills Gilmour 27

Chardon 28, Geneva 14

Cle. VASJ 43, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14

Youngs. Ursuline 16, Canfield 13

Region 10

Mansfield Sr. 55, Rocky River 21

Tiffin Columbian 55, Ontario 35

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Defiance 26

Region 11

Bellefontaine 35, London 28

Bishop Watterson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7

Bloom-Carroll 14, Jackson 10

Granville 32, Dresden Tri-Valley 29

Region 12

Celina 41, Trotwood-Madison 35

Hamilton Badin 24, Bellbrook 6

Wapakoneta 42, Vandalia Butler 7

Division IV

Region 13

Beloit W. Branch 31, Streetsboro 28

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Niles McKinley 21

Struthers 14, Poland Seminary 9

Region 14

Cle. Glenville 44, Napoleon 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 22, Galion 19

Sandusky Perkins 28, St. Marys Memorial 21

Shelby 71, Van Wert 41

Region 15

Bishop Hartley 23, St. Clairsville 13

Steubenville 50, Newark Licking Valley 26

Thornville Sheridan 42, Gallipolis Gallia 0

Region 16

Cin. Wyoming 35, Cin. Taft 26

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Cin. McNicholas 23, OT

Kettering Alter 31, Cin. Indian Hill 6

Spring. Shawnee 42, Urbana 7

Division V

Region 17

Canfield S. Range 35, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0

Lorain Clearview 19, Creston Norwayne 16

Perry 34, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

Region 18

Coldwater 28, Archbold 14

Milan Edison 38, Pemberville Eastwood 7

Oak Harbor 41, Sparta Highland 7

Region 19

Barnesville 19, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 24, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Ironton 37, Heath 28

Wheelersburg 34, Portsmouth 0

Region 20

Brookville 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 18

Cin. Purcell Marian 30, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Germantown Valley View 49, Bethel-Tate 0

Waynesville 49, Spring. NE 14

Division VI

Region 21

Cuyahoga Hts. 26, Hanoverton United 7

Kirtland 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 26

Mineral Ridge 17, Rootstown 9

Mogadore 29, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8

Region 22

Bluffton 38, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Carey 48, Columbia Station Columbia 0

Columbus Grove 34, Sullivan Black River 6

Tol. Ottawa Hills 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21

Region 23

Beverly Ft. Frye 50, Newcomerstown 13

Galion Northmor 31, Glouster Trimble 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Howard E. Knox 7

W. Jefferson 29, Nelsonville-York 7

Region 24

Anna 52, Williamsburg 28

Cin. Country Day 26, Bainbridge Paint Valley 14

New Madison Tri-Village 50, W. Liberty-Salem 29

Versailles 41, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 8

Division VII

Region 25

Dalton 35, Lucas 10

Danville 32, New Middletown Spring. 6

Lowellville 32, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

Norwalk St. Paul 20, Malvern 14

Region 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 33, Pandora-Gilboa 3

Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Arlington 14

Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Convoy Crestview 28

McComb 57, Edon 0

Region 27

Caldwell 50, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0

Hannibal River 48, Fairfield Christian 15

Reedsville Eastern 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 14

Waterford 26, Beaver Eastern 21

Region 28

Ansonia 34, Mechanicsburg 8

Maria Stein Marion Local 69, Cedarville 0

Minster 33, New Bremen 7

St. Henry 16, Ft. Loramie 8