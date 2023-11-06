Greenfield schools honor veterans

Buckskin and Rainsboro fifth graders present a musical program for veterans and their families each year. The shows in years past have included a finale of students waving a large American flag. File photo

Leading up to Veterans Day, students and staff in the Greenfield Exempted Village School District are honoring veterans’ service and sacrifice in a number of ways over the next several days with various activities.

At Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries, there will be programs for veterans and their families, all performed by the fifth graders and led by music teacher Victoria Mikkelsen. Another part is that letters created by students will be shared with the veterans who attend the programs.

Rainsboro’s programs will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The 1 p.m. program is for veterans and their families and follows a provided lunch. The 7 p.m. program is for parents and the community.

Buckskin’s programs will be on Thursday, Nov. 9. The 2:30 p.m. performance is for veterans and their families. There will also be a 7 p.m. program for parents and the community.

“This program is my favorite one the students perform,” Mikkelsen said. “This program is special. We get to honor men and women who have given so much to our country. I hope they feel the thankfulness, gratitude and love from the students. May God bless each and every veteran.”

Students at Greenfield Elementary have been hard at work creating art and letters that will be delivered to a veteran’s home. Also, each classroom will be learning about the importance of the holiday through various activities.

As with previous years, windows at the middle school will be decorated with red, white and blue stars. Student-made posters will also be displayed in the school. As with every year, in the days leading up to Veterans Day, the white table, set up to honor missing soldiers, is set up in the hallway on the first floor outside the office.

On Friday Nov. 10, McClain High School and Greenfield Middle School will celebrate Veterans Day with an assembly and a program for veterans in the new gym. The program is put together by the McClain Cadet Corps and will include special speaker Master Chief Mark Little, a Navy veteran, local VFW commander, and Greenfield resident. Veterans and their guests will be treated to a light breakfast before the program.

“It’s important to our district that we take time to remember and honor our veterans so that students understand and learn to appreciate the sacrifices that have been made for our freedom,” superintendent Quincey Gray said.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.