SSCC adds classes to spring semester

Included with the regular schedule of courses this spring, Southern State Community College will be offering a set of new classes as well as some “dusted off” classes that are being brought back after years on hiatus.

New to the classes at the central campus, 100 Hobart Drive, in Hillsboro, are:

* Introduction to Manufacturing: offered on Thursday evenings from 5-7:40 p.m.

* Introduction to Athletic Training: offered on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 12-1:15 p.m.

* First Aid: offered Monday afternoons from 3-4:50 p.m.

* Personal Health: offered on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 1:30-2:45 p.m.

* Astronomy: offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-8:20 p.m.

* Social Psychology: offered on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 2:30-3:45 p.m.

New courses that will be coming to the Brown County Campus, 351 Brooks-Malott Rd., in Mt. Orab include:

* Astronomy: offered on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 12-1:50 p.m.

* State and Local Government: offered on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

New courses that will be offered online include: Beginning French II, Beginning Spanish II, History of Art II, Music Appreciation II and Cultural Anthropology.

Southern State will also offer new agriculture and Spanish courses at their partnering high schools through the College Credit Plus (CCP) Program beginning Jan. 8.

Dr. Erika Goodwin, Southern State vice president of academic and student affairs, is thrilled to see these new opportunities now available to students. “My thanks to everyone who helped with establishing these new courses and bringing back courses we haven’t offered in a long while,” she said.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also earn bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

To view the spring semester schedule of classes that Southern State will be offering, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/class-schedules.shtml.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.