Issues 1 and 2 pass statewide, but fail locally

State Issue 1 to establish an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including abortion, and State Issue 2 to legalize marijuana both unofficially passed in Ohio with the majority of Highland County voters opposed to both issues.

Issue 1 passed statewide with an unofficial 56.62 percent of the total votes, but Highland County voters opposed the measure with 7,773 voting against it and 3,924 voting for it.

Issue 2 passed statewide with 56.97 percent of the total votes, but Highland County voters opposed the measure with 6,255 voting against it and 5,337 voting for it.

One of the larger issues in Highland County was Issue 6, to determine if the Greenfield Police Department would provide police protection for the residents of Madison Township. The 8-mill levy would have collected $387,000 annually and would have cost property owners $280 annual for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value. It was handily defeated, 429-127.

Additionally, Issue 14, a replacement of an existing levy and an increase for Children Services in Highland County, failed with a vote of 6,471 to 4,915.

Justin Harsha, who ran unopposed for Hillsboro city mayor, was elected with 1,304 votes.

Dawson Barreras, who ran unopposed for Hillsboro city auditor, was elected with 1,245 votes.

Randalyn Worley, who ran unopposed for Hillsboro city law director, was elected with 1,209 votes.

William C. Randolph, who ran unopposed for judge of Hillsboro Municipal Court, was elected with 7,781 votes.

Brenda Losey won a seat on Greenfield Council at Large with 445 votes. Mary Ellen McMurry won a seat on the council with 413 votes. Carlos Ooten won a seat on the council with 325 votes. Donald R. Day failed to secure a seat on the council with 319 votes.

Jeremy Kibbey, who ran unopposed for Highland village mayor, was elected with 34 votes.

Rita J. Smith-Daulton defeated Shawn C. Priest for Leesburg village mayor with a vote of 156 to 124.

Kenny Worley, who ran unopposed for Leesburg council, was elected with 231 votes.

James Burton defeated Terry Burden for Lynchburg mayor with a vote of 266 to 196.

Marty Bailey was elected to a seat on Lynchburg Village Council with 320 votes, and Chris Toller was elected to a seat on the council with 235 votes.

Jim Allen, who ran unopposed for Mowrystown mayor, was elected with 69 votes.

Rachel Byrd was elected to a seat on Mowrystown Village Council with 63 votes.

David L. Chaney, who ran unopposed for Brushcreek trustee, was elected with 268 votes.

Angela Crum, who ran unopposed for Brushcreek fiscal officer, was elected with 251 votes.

Jim P. Massey, who ran unopposed for Clay trustee, was elected with 320 votes.

Michael Truman, who ran unopposed for Clay trustee, was elected with 275 votes.

Kelle Winkle defeated Toni G. Stacey for Clay fiscal officer with a vote of 226 to 129.

Gary L. Shannon defeated Jim Satterfield for Concord trustee with a vote of 257 to 150.

Jason A. Campbell, who ran unopposed for Concord trustee, was elected with 327 votes.

Karen Schroeder, who ran unopposed for Concord fiscal officer, was elected with 336 votes.

Marvin Resibois, who ran unopposed for Dodson trustee, was elected with 690 votes.

Kristy Warner, who ran unopposed for Dodson fiscal officer, was elected with 659 votes.

Andy Caldwell, who ran unopposed for Fairfield trustee, was elected with 766 votes.

Patrick A. Hagan, who ran unopposed for Fairfield fiscal officer, was elected with 737 votes.

Nathan D. Mootz, who ran unopposed for Hamer trustee, was elected with 191 votes.

Kim Walker, who ran unopposed for Hamer fiscal officer, was elected with 184 votes.

Stephen Brad Hart, who ran unopposed for Jackson trustee, was elected with 201 votes.

Carleta L. Weyrich, who ran unopposed for Jackson fiscal officer, was elected with 192 votes.

Ronald D. Ward defeated Rhonda Hassman for Liberty trustee with a vote of 1,874 to 637.

Jeffrey A. Beery defeated Bob Brown and Dennis Dunlap for Liberty fiscal officer. Beery got 1,066 votes to Dunlap’s 855 votes and Brown’s 606 votes.

Joshua Roe defeated Dan Mathews for Madison trustee with a vote of 654 to 604.

Sherri Beatty, who ran unopposed for Madison fiscal officer, was elected with 1,079 votes.

Shane Flannery defeated Robert A. Mason for Marshall trustee with a vote of 217 to 57.

Melanie Phillips, who ran unopposed for Marshall fiscal officer, was elected with 226 votes.

Dick Barrera, who ran unopposed for New Market trustee, was elected with 541 votes.

Sara Surber, who ran unopposed for New Market fiscal officer, was elected with 497 votes.

Randy Mustard, who ran unopposed for Paint trustee, was elected with 886 votes.

Tara Matthews Campbell, who ran unopposed for Paint fiscal officer, was elected with 851 votes.

Daryl Bumgarner, who ran unopposed for Penn trustee, was elected with 376 votes.

Joshua L. Matthews, who ran unopposed for Penn fiscal officer, was elected with 350 votes.

David L. Hamilton, who ran unopposed for Salem trustee, was elected with 228 votes.

Jamie Wells, who ran unopposed for Salem fiscal officer, was elected with 229 votes.

Nathan Brown, who ran unopposed for Union trustee, was elected with 355 votes.

Scott Lindsey, who ran unopposed for Union trustee, was elected with 316 votes.

John W. Henize, who ran unopposed for Union fiscal officer, was elected with 362 votes.

Arthur Harless defeated Nathan Zornes for Washington trustee with a vote of 189 to 129.

Kelli Williamson, who ran unopposed for Washington fiscal officer, was elected with 252 votes.

Tim W. Truman defeated Chip A. Yochum for Whiteoak trustee with a vote of 199 to 186.

Wayne Ferguson, who ran unopposed for Whiteoak fiscal officer, was elected with 343 votes.

Jim Ferguson and James V. Frazier both received with five votes in Highland County for the Brown County Educational Service District.

Todd J. Hixson received 74 votes for the Southern Ohio Sub District 3 ESC Governing Board.

Ruth Ann Ruth received 988 votes for the Southern Ohio Sub District 5 ESC Governing Board.

Dennis W. Mount received 1,306 votes for the Southern Ohio Sub District 6 ESC Governing Board.

Roger West received 44 votes the Southern Ohio Sub District 7 ESC Governing Board.

Martha Gausman received 630 votes for the Southern Ohio Sub District 8 ESC Governing Board.

Sally McDaniel received 83 Highland County votes for one of three seats on the Adams County/Ohio Valley School Board. Rick Davis had 53 Highland County votes and David E. Riley had 44 Highland County votes.

Nicole Barnett received 663 votes for one of three seats on the Bright Local Board of Education. Tammy Hauke received 636 votes. Jobey Lucas received 600 votes. John D. Gillespie received 489 votes and Ethan Howard received 357 votes.

Adam W. Bolender received 12 Highland County votes for a seat on the Eastern Local School District Board of Education. Lowell S. Richey received seven Highland County votes, and Tina Aileen Tkach and Kristi Kress Wilhelmy both received three Highland County votes.

Debbie Forsythe received 13 Highland County votes for a seat on the Eastern Local School District Board of Education.

Ron Friend received 777 votes for one of three seats on the Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education. Mel McKenzie received 627 votes and Casey L. McIntosh received 563.

Eric R. Wise received 1,197 votes for one of two seats on the Greenfield School Board. Sandy Free received 1,161 votes.

Bill Myers received 2,622 votes for one of two seats on the Hillsboro Board of Education. Tom Milbery received 2,442 votes.

Cathy Griffith received 1,050 votes for one of three seats on the Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education. Becky Sanderson received 863 votes. Stacie Rhonemus received 567 votes and Ashley Watson received 562 votes.

Bryan McCoy and Lindsey Worley both received two Highland County votes for the Miami Trace Board of Education.

Issue 3, a renewal of a tax for the benefit of Brushcreek Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries that will collect $21,000 annually, passed with a vote of 211 to 119.

Issue 4, an additional tax for the benefit of Brushcreek Township for the purpose of providing and maintaining emergency firefighting services that will collect $60,000 annually, passed with a vote of 187 to 139.

Issue 5, a tax levy renewal in Dodson Township, passed with a vote of 230 to 112.

Issue 7, a renewal of a tax for the benefit of Salem Township for maintaining the cemetery that will collect $12,000 annually, passed with a vote of 176 to 101.

Issue 8, an additional tax for the benefit of the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District, had 223 votes for and 171 against it in Highland County.

Issue 9, an additional levy for the benefit of the Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District, passed with a vote of 874 to 424.

Issue 10 to replace two existing levies for the benefit of the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District passed with a vote of 1,059 to 470.

Issue 11, a renewal of a tax for the benefit of the village of Highland for current expenses that will collect $4,000 annually, passed with a vote of 33 to 22.

Issue 12, a replacement of a tax for the benefit of the village of Lynchburg for the payment of salaries of permanent or part-time police, passed with a vote of 282 to 179.

Issue 13, a renewal of a tax for the benefit of the village of Mowrystown for current expenses that will collect $16,000 annually, failed with a vote of 39 to 37.

Issue 15, a Greenfield South local option, passed with a vote of 251 to 86.

Issue 16 and Issue 17 to permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages by Hillsboro Event Center LLC both passed (284-133 and 282-132, respectively).

