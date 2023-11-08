Whiteoak’s Veidt in OSHAA Hall of Fame

The Highland County Board of Commissioners formally congratulated Whiteoak Head Baseball Coach Chris Veidt with a proclamation following his induction into the Ohio High School Atheltic Association Hall of Fame, making him the first Highland County baseball coach to be honored with that distinction. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Jason Iles, Kelli Veidt, Chris Veidt, Jr., Chris Viedt, Sr. and Karen Veidt; (middle, l-r) Terry Britton, Ashleigh Willey, Drema Howard, (back row, l-r) Bret Malone, John Combs, D.J. O’Cull, Kim Iles, Danielle Combs, Ginger Cox, Steve Cox, Miah Call and J.P. Gauche.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette