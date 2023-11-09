Grant will assist workforce development

Pictured (l-r) are commissioner David Daniels, Highland County Community Fund board member Lindsay Cloud, Highland County Economic Development Director Julie Bolender, AT&T Director of External Affairs Mark Romito, commissioner Brad Roades, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Wheeler, and Leesburg Mayor Shawn Priest. Submitted photo

Highland County Workforce and Economic Development, the county’s development organization, has been awarded a technology contribution from AT&T. The $15,000 contribution, presented by AT&T Director of External Affairs Mark Romito and administered by the Highland County Community Fund, a geographic affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, will enable Highland County to take its workforce development efforts to a new level.

As part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, a commitment to help bridge the digital divide for students, caregivers and families through technology and connectivity, the contribution will support the purchase, licensing and maintenance of a virtual reality headset to be used in the county’s workforce development center, which provides the tools and resources necessary to train a technologically advanced workforce.

Highland County officials expressed their gratitude to AT&T for its contribution, and to the Highland County Community Fund for its involvement as the fiscal agent. The contribution allows Highland County to not only continue but also expand its work in the field of workforce development, fostering innovation, growth and making a lasting and positive change.

“We are deeply honored to have received this generous contribution from AT&T. We are equally appreciative of the Highland County Community Fund for agreeing to act as the fiscal agent in administration of this contribution,” said Julie Bolender, director of Highland County Economic Development. “This contribution will empower us to amplify our efforts in the development of our workforce, and we are excited about the opportunities the contribution will bring to our residents and employers. We are confident it will make a tangible difference in our community and beyond.”

Submitted by Julie Bolender, director, Highland County Economic Development.