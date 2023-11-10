Hillsboro woman dies in wreck

A Hillsboro woman lost her life, but a juvenile in her vehicle was not injured, in a two-vehicle head-on crash Thursday in Clinton County.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place at approximately 4:42 p.m. on S.R. 73 near mile post 16 in Green Township, Clinton County.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Brandy Cox, 43, of Hillsboro, was traveling east on S.R. 73. A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driven by David Wiseman, 42, of New Vienna, was traveling west on S.R. 73. The investigation revealed that Cox traveled left of center in the 2007 Toyota and struck the 2019 Chevrolet head-on. After the collision, the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway before it came to rest, according to the state patrol.

Cox was pronounced deceased at the scene. Wiseman was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet SUV was not injured in the crash, the state patrol said.

S.R. 73 was closed during the investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District, Wilmington Fire Department and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.