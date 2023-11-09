HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 4

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A deputy responded to the 9100 block of Bald Knob Road after a report of a residence burglarized. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy was asked to respond to the 8800 block of Lewis Lane to assist during a life squad call. After officers arrived on the scene, Kenneth R. Sanderson, 52, Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency.

Nov. 5

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 753 in Paint Township. After investigation a juvenile was arrested for OVI.

A resident of the 5700 block of Leninger Haigh Road reported threats. After investigation, a male was trespassed from the property.

Nov. 6

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A resident of the 10000 block of S.R. 72 reported fraud.

Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Rammel Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Joshua A. Kern, 35, Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with abduction, domestic violence and strangulation.

Nov. 7

INCIDENT

A resident of the 300 block of Woodland Drive reported fraud.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Elmer Volk Jr., 61, Manchester, failure to obey a traffic control device and reckless operation.

Carl A. Tabor, 41, Leesburg, driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle with invalid plate.