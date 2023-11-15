County proclaims homelessness awareness

The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Nov. 11-18 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Tammy Dennis, assistant director of administration for the Highland County Homeless Shelter, said two numbers people can call if they or anyone they know need assistance are 937-393-0634 for the office or 937-402-4433 for a direct line. Pictured (l-r) are commissioners Dave Daniels and Brad Roades; Tammy Dennis and Janet Grothe with the homeless shelter; and commissioner Terry Britton.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette