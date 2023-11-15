Officials open shop local season

The Highland County Historical Society hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Highland House Museum alongside the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the opening of the shop local season on Nov. 4. Submitted story

The Highland County Historical Society hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the opening of the shop local season on Nov. 4.

The Highland County Historical Society celebrated the opening of the Merry Mercantile Store, located in the museum at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. The store offers a variety of locally made unique items, including reading material from local authors, honey, jewelry, pottery, handmade crafts and more.

While visiting the Merry Mercantile guests are encouraged to tour the Highland House Museum that it is decorated for the holidays with the theme “The Stars of Christmas”. Holiday hours for the museum and Merry Mercantile are Thursday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11-4 p.m. Both will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Call 937-393-3392 for more information about the Highland County Historical Society.

The Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) was also in attendance, celebrating the kick-off of its holiday shopping season. HUBA will be hosting two more shopping events this year, Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 25, and their December Shop Hop on Dec. 2.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.