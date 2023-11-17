Gloss, a 40-pound bundle of canine joy, is the Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week. He might be a “thick boy” at 40 pounds, but in his heart he’s convinced he’s a lap dog, always ready to snuggle up with you. His adoption fee is $200. You can apply online for them at https://service.sheltermanager.com/asmservice or stop in at the shelter from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to meet who is available at that time. Arrive no later than 30 minutes before the shelter closes to ensure they have time to do the adoption. Please call 937-393-2110 or message the shelter on Facebook to let them know who you are interested in meeting. Take advantage of the society’s weeklong foster-before-adopting program to be sure he’s a good fit.

Submitted photo