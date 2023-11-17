GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Nov. 5
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Matthew Z. Cassell, 50, Wilmington, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
Paul Gookenbarger, 49, Greenfield, was arrested in Madison Township on a warrant for failure to appear.
Raymond Drake, 51, Washington C.H., was arrested for menacing.
Nov. 6
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
James V. Brown Jr., 43, Greenfield, was arrested in Madison Township on a warrant for failure to appear.
Christopher Holt, 36, Springfield, was issued a citation in Madison Township for driving under suspension and expired registration.
Randy Alexander, 41, Greenfield, was arrested in Madison Township for a violation of court orders.
Nov. 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Cole Chrisman, 30, Washington C.H., was arrested in Madison Township for possession of drugs and trafficking.
Nov. 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Christopher Holt, 36, Springfield, was arrested for a probation violation.
Nov. 10
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Falena Harrison, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.