GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Z. Cassell, 50, Wilmington, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Paul Gookenbarger, 49, Greenfield, was arrested in Madison Township on a warrant for failure to appear.

Raymond Drake, 51, Washington C.H., was arrested for menacing.

Nov. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James V. Brown Jr., 43, Greenfield, was arrested in Madison Township on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Holt, 36, Springfield, was issued a citation in Madison Township for driving under suspension and expired registration.

Randy Alexander, 41, Greenfield, was arrested in Madison Township for a violation of court orders.

Nov. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cole Chrisman, 30, Washington C.H., was arrested in Madison Township for possession of drugs and trafficking.

Nov. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Holt, 36, Springfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Nov. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Falena Harrison, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.