Quickle signs with Division I Valparaiso

Caitlyn Quickle (front, center) is pictured with her teammates and coaches as she signs to play collegiate softball at Valparaiso University. Submitted photo

Fairfield Athletic Director James Barnett has announced the official signing of Fairfield Lady Lions softball senior Caitlyn Quickle to play Division I college softball for the Valparaiso University Beacons of the Missouri Valley Conference in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Second year Valparaiso Head Coach Meaggan Pettipiece called Quickle an extremely versatile utility player and pitcher and looks forward to seeing her on the field. She welcomed Quickle to the Valpo softball family.

Quickle enters her senior softball season as one of the top Fairfield Lady Lion softball players to ever wear the uniform. She was a first-team Division III All-Ohio softball player in 2022 as a sophomore, but suffered a knee injury in January 2023. The knee injury prevented her from playing softball her junior year. She has worked hard after her knee surgery to rehabilitate the knee and return to the softball field.

Fairfield Head Softball Coach Lesley Hattan and assistant head softball coach Tom Purtell are excited to have Caitlyn healthy and ready to play. She is not only one of the top pitchers in Southeast District, but also one of the top hitters.

In the long and storied history of Fairfield Lady Lion softball that features 24 Southern Hills Athletic Conference championships, 35 sectional championships, 11 Southeast District championships, one regional tournament championship, and one state final four appearance, Quickle is the first softball player to sign to play Division I collegiate softball.

Submitted by Tom Purtell, Fairfield softball.