Atomic Credit Union opens Dec. 1

This is a picture of the Atomic Credit Union that will open in Hillsboro on Dec. 1. Submitted photo

Atomic Credit Union has announced the opening of a new branch in Hillsboro on Dec. 1. This is the 17th branch for the credit union located at 583 Harry Sauner Rd., next door to Verizon.

Tiffany Younker, branch manager, said, “We are very excited for this new branch in the Highland County area. Atomic Credit Union has always been well known for their branch footprint and this additional location just proves how easy it is to access your funds at Atomic Credit Union. Come see all the smiling faces you know so well, where convenience and member first service are our top priority.”

The Hillsboro branch location hours will be Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. An official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony event for the community will be announced at a later date.

Atomic Credit Union serves more than 70,000 members throughout its 19-county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Circleville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Avenue Chillicothe, Logan, Athens, and Washington C.H., and later this year in Hillsboro. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with over 70 participating local area schools.

Submitted by Lindsey Denney, marketing manager, Atomic Credit Union.