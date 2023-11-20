Aquaworks Pool & Spa opens in Hillsboro

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Aquaworks Pool & Spa on Nov. 15 to celebrate its official grand opening. Aquaworks Pool & Spa is owned and operated by Avery and Steven Ventura and is located at 406 N. West St. in Hillsboro. Submitted photo

Aquaworks Pool & Spa, located in uptown Hillsboro, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends and members of the community on Nov. 15. It is owned and operated by Avery and Steven Ventura and is located at 406 N. West St. in Hillsboro.

After selling pool chemicals and supplies for more than 10 years, the Venturas decided to open a pool, spa and outdoor furniture store. Aquaworks officially opened in May of 2023 and offers a wide selection of pool and spa services. Aquaworks offers pool and spa construction, inground pool construction, Saratoga Spas, Berlin Garden Furniture, Berlin Garden Structures, pool chemicals, pool/spa water testing, and opening and closing pool services.

For more information including hours, availability and more, visit the Aquaworks Pool & Spa Facebook page or call 937-800-2782.

Submitted by Jaime Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.