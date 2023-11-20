Celina advances to state semifinals

Celina, the team that eliminated Hillsboro from the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs, picked up postseason win last week and has another win last weekend and is now headed to the state semifinals.
So far in the playoffs Celina (12-2) has defeated Hillsboro, 49-7; Trotwood-Madison, 41-35; Tippecanoe, 27-13; and Badin, 37-25. Celina plays Bishop Watterson this Friday.
All the semifinal pairings, listed below, will be played on Friday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. Pairings are shown with the last Associated Press state rank. The designated home team is listed first.
Division I
Springfield (9-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
No. 6 Hilliard Bradley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Division I State Championship: Friday, December 1, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division II
No. 4 Cincinnati Anderson (13-1) vs. No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium
No. 2 Avon (14-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium
Division II State Championship: Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division III
No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (14-0) vs. Chardon (11-3) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium
Celina (12-2) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium
Division III State Championship: Friday, December 1, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division IV
No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (11-2) vs. No. 4 Canton South (14-0) at Euclid Community Stadium
No. 2 Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central High School
Division IV State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division V
No. 1 Perry (14-0) vs. No. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-1) at Shelby WAC Stadium
No. 6 Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (14-0) Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division V State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VI
No. 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (14-0) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (13-1) at Louisville Leopard Stadium
No. 9 Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Division VI State Championship: Friday, December 1, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VII
No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Spartan Stadium
No. 5 Dalton (12-1) vs. Caldwell (11-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Division VI State Championship: Saturday, December 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Submitted by Tim Stried, director of media relations, OSHAA.