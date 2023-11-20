Hillsboro FFA performs community service

Hillsboro FFA members McKenna Stevens, Bella Jacob, Sara Sprague, Klayton Waits, Jackson Howland, Madison Carrol, Payton Gaines and Carter Boyd participated in a community service project t Family Farm and Home. Submitted photo

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently participated in a community service project held at the local Family Farm and Home store. Customers of Family Farm and Home were able to come into the store on that day and experience a Halloween theme with pumpkin painting, different booths for the event, employees dressed up who passed out candy, and treat themselves to complementary hot dogs and water.

This annual event held at this store is a way for this local business to give back to the customers and community of Hillsboro who support them.

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter was able to help in this event by preparing the hot meals for all the customers who came to the event.Throughout this experience the members taught the community about the National FFA Organization and its purpose along with sharing their experiences in the chapter. Members who attended this event were also seen complimenting the many costumes that came through the store and exploring the vibrant booths and vendors within the event.

The members who attended this event were McKenna Stevens, Bella Jacob, Sara Sprague, Klayton Waits, Jackson Howland, Madison Carrol, Payton Gaines, and Carter Boyd. They did an exceptional job at the community service event and their time was greatly appreciated by the staff and customers of Family Farm and Home. The Hillsboro FFA Chapter is privileged to have these members within the chapter who are dedicated to improving the community.

Submitted by Carter Boyd, vice president, Hillsboro FFA.