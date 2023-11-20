AGMC earns rural health awards

As part of National Rural Health Day celebrated on Nov. 16, Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC) has been recognized with multiple 2023 Performance Leadership Awards for excellence in patient perspectives and quality. Compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, the awards honor rural hospitals across the United States performing in the top 25 percent in selected categories.

AGMC was one of only nine rural Ohio hospitals recognized with a patient perspectives award and one of just 10 rural hospitals from across the state honored for its quality.

“This marks a third consecutive year in which Adena Greenfield Medical Center has been recognized with these Performance Leadership Awards for rural care demonstrating our dedication to providing the best possible care to the communities we serve,” said Josh McCoy, AGMC senior operations executive officer. “We believe it’s our privilege to deliver high quality care and an excellent patient experience to the patients trusting us with their health care needs. AGMC remains committed to being a partner in this area’s care, and continuing to strive to bring new services and advancements keeping care close to home. We’re proud to share this recognition with everyone associated with the hospital and our communities.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health around the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Wherever we go in rural America, we witness first-hand the commitment, determination and compassion with which rural hospitals serve their communities. Rural health care truly is mission-driven,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This National Rural Health Day let us recognize the efforts of this year’s Performance Leadership Award winners and all those driven to deliver high quality care throughout rural communities.”

Submitted by Jason Gilham, manager external communication, Adena Health.