Massive tanker passes through middle of Hillsboro

A colossal tank stretching 170 feet in length and 12 feet and 6 inches in diameter was trucked through the highways of Highland County Tuesday, Nov. 21 with an Ohio State Highway Patrol escort. The tanks are traveling from New Prague, Minnesota to Manchester, Ohio. They were floated down the Mississippi River followed by a traverse up the Ohio River, covering 1,300 nautical miles. They landed in Manchester and came to Hillsboro on U.S. Route 50 before turning in the center of town on U.S. Route 62 heading north. No other details were available Tuesday after multiple calls to the Ohio Department of Transportation and the state patrol.

Photo by John Kellis