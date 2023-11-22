Hillsboro’s Uptown Christmas Dec. 1

This Grinch-themed float was an entry in last year’s Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade. Times-Gazette file photo

The city of Hillsboro is gearing up for the holidays and the city’s annual Uptown Christmas and Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 1 next to the Highland County Courthouse at 6 p.m. with free carriage rides and other attractions at the old firehouse and local businesses throughout the evening from 5-8 p.m.

The annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade will take place the next evening at 6 p.m.

During the Uptown Christmas event, free face painting will be offered in the old firehouse during the event, and Merchants National Bank is offering old time photos with Santa at the bank.

The Naked Branch, Little Farmhouse Candles, Buttermilk Bakery, and Linked Local jewelry will be set up for business in the firehouse. Rose Ridge Farm will be selling Christmas trees in the firehouse, and Peoples Bank and the Lions Club will have a photo booth for kids to have their pictures taken.

As a new attraction this year, Tater Patch BBQ and Carried Away Cafe, will serve as mobile food vendors.

“Several of the uptown businesses are doing something for the community,” said Hillsboro Administrative Assistant Sasha Myers, who helps coordinate the events. “White’s Bakery is doing Christmas bingo and Twisted Violet Homestead will be doing a Christmas craft, so there’s quite a few that are participating this year. A lot of them are doing pictures with Frosty, kid’s crafts, and coloring crafts, and there is going to be a tie-dye Santa with pictures and pictures with the Grinch. I think it will be a fun time for the community.”

The Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church Choir and Hillsboro High School Choir will be singing before and after Mayor Justin Harsha lights the tree that was planted last year beside the firehouse.

County Auditor Alex Butler and Brian Vance will serve as the emcees for the parade. This year’s theme is Past, Present and Future.

“I hope it’s a really good turnout this year,” said Myers. “We have a lot of floats so far, and they are still coming in.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.