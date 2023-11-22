Objective Reality expanding in Chillicothe

Objective Reality Games LLC in Chillicothe has announced plans to expand the application of its augmented reality software for industrial applications and training programs through Objective Reality VR.

Objective Reality VR is a virtual and augmented reality development studio designed by experienced professionals in educational gamification. Taking what they’ve learned through traditional VR and the user experience through gaming, the company is excited to help push innovation in employee training and onboarding.

The company’s product has a significantly improved focus on results and building foundations for ongoing successes in the cloud, with a low-cost, high-fidelity training simulation designed for those in the industrial and manufacturing space.

“Objective Reality is excited to announce the official launch of our industrial and manufacturer training platform. Train employees without downtime, damage or travel cost through realistic employment training in VR,” said Colin Rose, CEO of Objective Reality VR. “By incorporating gamification into the learning experience, material will be retained faster and employees will remain engaged in the process. Our proprietary system hosts all of this in the cloud, meaning that there are no on-site computers, complex equipment, or staff needed to operate. A VR headset and 50mbps-plus internet connection is all that is needed to train employees. You can ship the headset to the employees’ house or bring it to a job fair or temp agency, the goal being that your new hire arrives on day one ready to work.”

Rose said Objective Reality is actively seeking four more partners to pilot the program in Ohio. “Reach out to our team to learn more,” he said. “We are offering free hosting for one year, reduced migration cost, and a satisfaction guarantee that our platform will deliver.”

The company, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development, announced it will be investing over $72,000 in the expansion, which includes renovating its facility and purchasing new equipment to increase its development processes, eventually creating four new, high-paying jobs.

“Training and on-boarding represent a big investment for manufacturers,” said Tammy Eallonardo, director of Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development. “Objective Reality’s Virtual training platform will help mitigate the risk and control labor costs by training more efficiently. It’s an exciting new concept that holds great promise.”

JobsOhio supported the expansion with a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant and OhioSE assisted the company with the grant process. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

Submitted by Thomas Crooks, The Stonewall Group.