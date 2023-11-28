Two-vehicle crash claims Sardinia man

A Sardinia man was killed Tuesday when he drove into the path of dump truck on S.R. 32 near Sardinia, according to the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle fatal crash that took place Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. on S.R. 32 at the intersection of Five-Points Mowrystown Road in Eagle Township, Brown County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Vaughn M. Purdy, 90, of Sardinia, was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on S.R. 32, turning left onto Five-Points Mowrystown Road. Kristopher T. Mack, 21, of Winchester, was operating a 2020 Kenworth T880 dump truck westbound on S.R. 32. Purdy failed to yield to the westbound vehicle and his vehicle was struck in the intersection, according to the state patrol.

Purdy was pronounced deceased on scene by Brown County Coroner’s Office. Mack was not injured in the crash.

Purdy was not wearing the installed safety belt, the state patrol said.

Assisting at the crash scene were the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Eastern Joint Fire and EMS, Brown County Coroner’s Office, and University AirCare.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.