Hillsboro announces Christmas Parade route

This picture is from last year’s Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will be held starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The route for this year’s parade is as follows: It will exit from the main entrance of the Highland County Fairgrounds onto Fairground Road, continue to John Street and Fair Street, onto Elm Street to Walnut Street, turn left onto East Walnut, turn left on South High Street and turn onto Beech Street. All walking units will begin at the old high school parking lot and will feed into the parade as directed. If the parade has not passed the point of clearance to return to the fairgrounds, the walking units will be asked to remain in the holding area at the green space until the rest of the parade has passed by to continue back to the fairgrounds. The walking units will exit into the green space until they can safely cross Elm Street.

Times-Gazette file photo