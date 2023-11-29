Reveal wins DAR essay contest

Pictured are three winners from their perspective high schools, nominated by their guidance counselors (l-r) Allison Rockey, Lynchburg-Clay; Halle Reveal, Hillsboro; and Jacolyn Bolender, McClain. Reveal was the overall winner. They are pictured with Kim Lacalamito, chairman. Unable to attend were Abigayle Bogard, Hillsboro Christian; Elijah Fader, Whiteoak; and Avery Teeters, Fairfield. Submitted photo

The Daughter’s of the American Revolution (DAR), award a local high school senior each year for a written essay about the benefit to local communities and the United States of being a good citizen. This year, all six high schools in Highland County participated.

The Waw-wil-a-way DAR Chapter held a meeting on Nov. 11 to present the award of $250 to the 2023 winner who may use the award for future educational or employment endeavors. This year’s essay was titled “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” with the focus question being: What are the civic responsibilities of a good citizen and why are these duties, activities and behaviors important to the shaping of the America you hope to experience?

The three winners from their perspective high schools, nominated by their guidance counselors, were Allison Rockey, Lynchburg-Clay; Halle Reveal, Hillsboro; and Jacolyn Bolender, McClain. They are pictured with Kim Lacalamito, chairman. Unable to attend were Abigayle Bogard, Hillsboro Christian; Elijah Fader, Whiteoak; and Avery Teeters, Fairfield.

The essays were timed and students didn’t know the topic until their counselors opened a sealed envelope. The essays were judged and scored by three independent Highland Countians who volunteered their time. The essays were all excellent and the judges did not have an easy job.

Nominating guidance counselors were Tina Young, Hillsboro; Whitney Lewis, Lynchburg-Clay; April Peterson, McClain; Stacie Rhonemus, Fairfield; Alison Bach, Whiteoak; and Tyler Rhodes, Hillsboro Christian.

The 2023 winner of the Waw-wil-a-way DAR Chapter contest was Reveal.

Reveal and her essay will go on to compete with all other Ohio DAR chapter winners for the state level award.

Submitted by Kim Lacalamito, Waw-wil-a-way DAR.