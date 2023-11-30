Fifth-grade art will help GMS student

Greenfield Elementary fifth graders have created 71 pieces of art to be auctioned off in the second annual Art for a Cause. Photo by William Roler

Art created by Greenfield Elementary fifth graders will go up for auction starting Dec. 1 with proceeds to benefit a middle school student battling leukemia.

This is the second annual Art for a Cause. In last year’s inaugural event students raised $757, which was split between the Highland County Homeless Shelter and the Highland County Humane Society.

While last year the fifth-graders voted on which charities to support, this year’s choice started with a suggestion from a fifth-grader back in September, art teacher William Roller said. That suggestion was to have this year’s Art for a Cause raise money for middle school student Madalynn Wilson, who is battling leukemia. He said all three fifth-grade art classes agreed and soon after began on their projects.

“As their teacher, I felt it was important to show my students how art can touch lives. Doing something for others builds character, and these students have a ton of it,” Roller said. “I am so proud of them and their desire to help others.”

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, 71 pieces of fifth-grade art will be displayed on the Greenfield Elementary School Facebook page and can be bid on there. Starting bids are $1. The auction will run until Sunday, Dec. 3.

Fifth-graders worked in different mediums on 5-inch by 7-inch canvases. The mediums used and the subject matters represented were their choice, Roller said.

“Mr. Roller and the fifth-grade students of Greenfield Elementary have embraced the opportunity to give back to our community. The students are able to promote their completed artwork while benefiting others,” said Greenfield Elementary Principal Lindsay McNeal. “This year is particularly touching as they will be giving all proceeds to a middle school student who is battling cancer. The students and Mr. Roller should be very proud of themselves for their positive impact on others. This event definitely makes me proud to be a Tiger.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.