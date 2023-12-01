Mail thief, Horseshoe Cafe

This week in 1936, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Greenfield businesses planned to hold an “open night” to inaugurate the upcoming Christmas shopping season as the street decorations were to be started the following week and “beautifying” stores had finished.

J.H Jennings, the proprietor of the Horseshoe Cafe in Hillsboro, filed an application with the State Board of Liquor Control to be permitted to sell whiskey and other spiritous liquors “by the drink,” with another paper saying that “the chances are” he would get his permit.

Multiple people from Greenfield were planning to be a few of the more than 102,000 people in attendance for the 37th rendition of the Army-Navy game held in Philadelphia, two of those people being Mel Shaw and Cadet Benton Duckworth Jr.

The Inter-County Rural Electric Corporation announced that “rapid progress” was being made toward the start of electrical current construction for rural districts of Highland, Pike, Fayette, Ross and Clinton counties.

In sports, the Lynchburg High School varsity basketball team defeated Leesburg, 32-19, as Simmons of Leesburg led the way with 14 points and the Cappell from Lynchburg tallied a team-high 11 points.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Mummy’s Boys,” starring Bert Wheeler and Robert Woolsey, “The Big Game,” starring Philip Juston and June Travis, and “Go Where the Crowds Go.”

United Department Stores advertised multiple products, including double wool-part blankets for $1.79, two yards of pure dye silk for $1, children’s coats for $1, two dresses for $5 and all-wool sweaters for $1.

This week in 1961, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Board of Public Affairs filed a petition in Highland County Common Pleas Court for a temporary restraining order that would prohibit the Dayton Power and Light Co. from interfering with the board’s operation of the electric utility system.

A 16-year-old Greenfield boy was given a suspended one-year sentence at the Mansfield Reformatory for mail theft following his arrest for stealing a letter with a $10 bill inside, also admitting to multiple other instances of mail theft.

The 1961 McClain Marching Band was announced to be the largest in the school’s history, with 105 students involved in the program, as “the most spectacular” addition to the band being the high-stepping Tigerettes.

Highland County Welfare Director C.H. Stevenson said that all welfare payments in Highland County would be “halted until further word” was received regarding the county’s part of the $3.7 million in possession of the State Controlling Board.

Congressman William Harsha announced that the possible Paint Creek Dam and reservoir south of Greenfield was one of three “major” flood control projects that were approved by the Army Engineers for Central Ohio.

In sports, the McClain basketball team was set to open its 1961-62 season against the South Central Ohio League defending champion Wilmington, as the year’s Tiger squad was “handicapped by inexperience” and had new coach Al Burger.

Flynn’s Market advertised multiple products, including three pounds of “the good kind” of bologna for $1, three pounds of fresh sausage for $1, end cuts of pork chops for 39 cents per pound and fresh callies for 19 cents per pound.

This week in 1986, The Press-Gazette reported that Robert Hodson of Hillsboro was recognized at the November meeting of the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees with an engraved plaque for his nine years of service on the board.

Hillsboro City Council adopted a resolution that authorized Mayor Betty Bishop to transfer land to the Community Improvement Corporation, which reportedly was only “traditionally” done when a new industry planned on announcing its move to the city.

Highland County voters in either the May primary or the 1987 November General Election would have the chance to reconsider the construction and operation of a new county jail.

Highland County commissioners Jack Stethem, John Evans and Rick Unger once again accepted sealed bids for computer hardware and software, as a year ago the board approved bids for computer hardware.

In sports, the Hillsboro basketball team lost its 1986-87 season opener to the East Clinton Astros, 56-45, thanks to a bad first half that Hillsboro couldn’t come back from, ending the first half behind 30-12.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple films including “Song of the South,” starring Ruth Warrick and Lucile Watson, and “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home,” starring Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner.

Great Scot at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro advertised multiple products including beef rump roast for $1.99 per pound, three three-ounce containers of royal gelatin for $1 and Red Emperor grapes for 69 cents per pound.

This week in 2011, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association held its annual Christmas parade, welcoming Santa Claus as well as Gordon Yuellig, reportedly Highland County’s most senior veteran.

A coin flip was scheduled at the Highland County Board of Elections meeting following the 2011 General Election vote for the Fairfield Township fiscal officer position being tied at 468 votes apiece for Tracy Evans and Patrick Hagan.

Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer denied a motion to disallow media access at the hearing of a 16-year-old Washington Senior High School student who allegedly injured 28 opposing players following an Oct. 1 football game.

In sports, the Fairfield Lady Lions basketball team started its season with a 49-45 win over East Clinton thanks to a team-high 18 points from Heather Cox as well as 11 points from Kaitlyn Evans.

Abe’s Used Cars LLC., located at 8345 U.S. Route 50 east in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles including a 2005 Mercury Mariner with all-wheel drive for $8,995 and a 2004 Chevy Cavalier with 82,000 miles for $4,295.

