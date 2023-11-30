Greenfield, Lynchburg Christmas parades

This entry from the Greenfield Eagles is shown in a past Christmas parade in Greenfield. Times-Gazette file photo

The villages of Greenfield and Lynchburg will be celebrating the holiday season with Christmas parades on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 8, respectively.

The Greenfield parade will leave at 6 p.m. from the Greenfield Research parking lot and will travel along Jefferson Street to the center of town. Jan Anderson will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. “We’ll have Santa with candy available for pictures,” said Diedra Garrison, who is coordinating the parade for the Greenfield Eagles.

The Lynchburg parade begins at 6:30 p.m. from Lynchburg-Clay Middle School, traveling north on S.R. 134 and then turning east onto High Street and south onto Sycamore Street, ending at the Old School Park.

“After the parade, we’re going to meet at our Old School Park and pass out hot chocolate and cookies to the village residents,” said village administrator Ashley Campbell, who is coordinating the parade. “Our Marching Mustangs will be playing Christmas music for everybody.”

The floats will be judged, and trophies will be awarded to “Santa’s favorite” and the “best lit.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures.

“We’re pretty excited because it’s our third year, and this year we have a lot more entries than we had last year, so it’s building each year, and it’s definitely something great or our little community,” said Campbell.

There were at least 60 entries in the parade as of Thursday afternoon, with many entries having multiple vehicles or floats.

