HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 27

INCIDENT/ARREST

Deputies responded to a residence on Diehl Street in Mowrystown to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Amanda K. Richey, 39, Mowrystown, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Nov. 28

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 6900 block of S.R. 753 reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Alan W. Wybenga, 62, Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 1400 block of South Gath Road reported harassment. This incident remains under investigation.

Nov. 29

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 8800 block of S.R. 73 to a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Aiden D. Morgan, 20, New Vienna, failure to comply.

Scott M. Kemp, 59, Chillicothe, OVI.

James C. Ogden II, 19, Hillsboro, failure to control.