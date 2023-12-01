Boys Basketball Final: Hillsboro 66, Wilmington 52

Jeff Gilliland | Aim Media Midwest Jeff Gilliland | Aim Media Midwest Jeff Gilliland | Aim Media Midwest Jeff Gilliland | Aim Media Midwest

HILLSBORO — Tate Davis scored 23 points and Hillsboro held off Wilmington 66-52 Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Indians led from the start against their former South Central Ohio League rivals. It was 31-15 Hillsboro at the half and 54-30 after three quarter.

But the Hurricane, under first-year head coach Jaevin Cumberland, cut the difference to 62-51 with two minutes to play but could get no closer.

Jayceon Kibler led WHS with 20 points, 17 of them coming in the second half. Mikey Brown scored 16 points.

Steve Kibler and Dorian Stewart had 12 points each for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro won the JV game 39-38 while Wilmington won the freshman game 59-39.