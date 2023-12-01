Local religion briefs

Advent Festival

On Sunday, Dec. 3 the annual Advent Festival will be presented at the Hillsboro Global Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. Starting at 5 p.m., a light meal will be provided. Following dinner the church children will provide entertainment with a production. There will be music presented by the church choirs. If you are not able to attend for dinner, the entertainment portion of the festival will start around 6 p.m. All are invited.

Catholic Rural Life

On Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Catholic Rural Life will hold its regular meeting at Daly Hall at St. Patrick’s Church in Fayetteville. It will be reviewing past activities and planning for the future. The meetings are open to anyone who shares the goals of bringing a Christian perspective to life in rural areas, preserving rural heritage and working to promote dialogue between rural and urban leaders. For directions or more information, call Pat Hornschemeier at 513-752-0647.

Free Christmas Dinner

St. Benignus Church in Greenfield will offer free Christmas dinners to those in need on Christmas Day from 12-2 p.m. Dinners can be picked up at the church at 218 S. Second St. or delivered anywhere in the Greenfield School District. Call Corner Health Mart Pharmacy with your order or if you have questions at 937-981-2454.

Senior Food Boxes

The Highland County Church of Christ is giving out senior food boxes the third Friday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6670 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro. They are boxes of canned shelf stable items, plus cheese. Qualifications include: age 60 and older and an income form to be filled out one time. For more information call Dale Schraw at 937-763-8311.