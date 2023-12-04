McClain Art Club brightens holidays

The McClain Art Club recently painted windows at the Yusa Corporation in Washington C.H. It’s the fourth year the art club has done the holiday window painting at Yusa, according to art teacher Rachel Soards. The students come up with their own plans and once the paintings are done, Yusa employees vote for their favorites. It’s a bit of community service the students enjoy and, Soards said, “It’s a nice way to kick off the holiday season.” Pictured is the McClain Art Club along with Soards and one the students’ creations. Photos by Rachel Soards The McClain Art Club recently painted windows at the Yusa Corporation in Washington C.H. It’s the fourth year the art club has done the holiday window painting at Yusa, according to art teacher Rachel Soards. The students come up with their own plans and once the paintings are done, Yusa employees vote for their favorites. It’s a bit of community service the students enjoy and, Soards said, “It’s a nice way to kick off the holiday season.” Pictured is the McClain Art Club along with Soards and one the students’ creations. Photos by Rachel Soards

