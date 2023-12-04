HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 1

ACCIDENT

At approximately 4:53 p.m., the police department responded to the area of Greenfield Pike and North East Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, it was determined that Francis Thiel, 52, of Hillsboro, was traveling west in a pickup truck on Greenfield Pike and slowed to turn south onto North East Street, striking a vehicle driven Noah Vaughn, 18, of Hillsboro, who was traveling east on Greenfield Pike. Thiel was cited for failure to yield when turning left.

Dec. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tevaughn Horsley, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

Craig Jordan, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

ACCIDENT

At approximately 4:36 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 100 block of Careytown Road for a report of a vehicle chasing another vehicle in the parking lot. After further investigation, Andrew Furguson, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging and cited for disorderly conduct and driving under suspension. Liberty Keen, 19, of Seaman, was cited for disorderly conduct, and Amy Justice, 40, of Blue Creek, was cited for disorderly conduct. Furguson was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.