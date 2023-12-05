Hillsboro Christmas Parade and tree lighting

This is a small part of the first place float entered by the Silver Spurs 4-H Club. The float included a decorated pickup truck pulling three connected trailers representing past, present and future Christmases — the theme for this year’s Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Nicole Roades is pictured in the back of a float with her husband and Highland County Commissioner Brad Roades. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Drake Harlow, Harmony Hanes and Willow Hanes, all of Hillsboro, visit Santa at Merchants National Bank during Friday’s Uptown Christmas and Tree Lighting Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Three-year-old Katie Dunn of Hillsboro gets her face painted during Friday’s event. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette There were more than 40 entries in Saturday’s Lighted Christmas Parade. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette This float featured members of Sweat & Sparkle Ladies Fitness. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette This float featured a manger scene. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette The tail end of the winning Silver Spurs 4-H Club float is pictured. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette The Hillsboro High School Marching Band parades down High Street. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette There was more than one entry featuring The Grinch in Saturday’s parade. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette This is another section of the winning Silver Spurs 4-H Club float. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette The Highland County Antique Machinery Club sponsored this float. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

This is a small part of the first place float entered by the Silver Spurs 4-H Club. The float included a decorated pickup truck pulling three connected trailers representing past, present and future Christmases — the theme for this year’s Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade.

Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Nicole Roades is pictured in the back of a float with her husband and Highland County Commissioner Brad Roades.

Drake Harlow, Harmony Hanes and Willow Hanes, all of Hillsboro, visit Santa at Merchants National Bank during Friday’s Uptown Christmas and Tree Lighting

Three-year-old Katie Dunn of Hillsboro gets her face painted during Friday’s event.

There were more than 40 entries in Saturday’s Lighted Christmas Parade.

This float featured members of Sweat & Sparkle Ladies Fitness.

This float featured a manger scene.

The tail end of the winning Silver Spurs 4-H Club float is pictured.

The Hillsboro High School Marching Band parades down High Street.

There was more than one entry featuring The Grinch in Saturday’s parade.

This is another section of the winning Silver Spurs 4-H Club float.

The Highland County Antique Machinery Club sponsored this float.