Two county sewer districts will see increase in fees

The Highland County commissioners are pictured at Tuesday’s meeting (l-r) Dave Daniels, Brad Roades and Terry Britton. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Highland County Board of Commissioners voted to approve 17 resolutions during a meeting Tuesday.

“Most of these are simply end of the year transfers from one line item to another for the most part,” said commission president Terry Britton.

The commission also approved rates for three of the sewer districts within Highland County.

“Most of you know that we operate four different sewer districts in the county, and every year we look and see what our income versus expenses are and set rates for the coming year,” said Daniels.

An increase from $48 to $50 per month was approved for Lakeside Sewer District. An increase from $40 to $43.50 per month was approved for the Rocky Fork Lake Sewer District to pay for debt from a capital project. The $50 monthly fee for the Rolling Acres District will remain the same.

The commissioners approved an authorization for the Ohio Public Works Commission to execute certifications for disbursement to Miller Mason Paving Company.

Additionally, the commissioners voted to approve a resolution to agree to support the safe and rapid deployment of essential broadband connectivity and investment in Highland County, and to strongly urge the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to quickly resolve the unprecedented pole permitting delays by investor-owned utilities that are preventing high-speed broadband from reaching unserved and underserved county residents.

“When a non-incumbent utility strings or uses another company’s poles, they have rental agreement on that and these companies are looking to a lot of investor-owned companies, and in some cases the co-op companies, to use their poles to hang their fiber and infrastructure, so there have been delays that companies are facing that are slowing these projects down, so this is just simply asking them to get going with it,” said commissioner David Daniels.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize a Community Development Block Grant for fiscal year 2022 in the amount of $56.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize a budget modification within the August 2023 Special Election Fund in the amount of $146.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize a budget modification within the Rocky Fork Lake Sewer District in the amount of $1,000.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize a budget modification within the Rocky Fork Lake Sewer District in the amount of $2,000.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize an additional appropriation from unappropriated finds within the Mowrystown Sewer Fund in the amount of $3,217.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Clerk of Courts Computer Fund in the amount of $10,000.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize a budget modification within the August 2023 Special Election Fund in the amount of $1,339.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize an additional appropriation from unanticipated revenue within the August 2023 Special Election Fund in the amount of $3,468.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Highland County Board of DD fund in the amount of $31,000.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize a transfer of funds within the Highland County Board of DD in the amount of $22,000.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Community Residential DD Fund in the amount of $22,000.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Help Me Grow Fund in the amount of $20,000.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize a transfer of funds from a Public Assistance Fund to a Children Services Fund in the amount of $14,700 for foster care costs utilizing federal funding.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize a budget modification in the amount of $30,000.

The commissioners approved a resolution to authorize the Highland County Engineer to participate in the state of Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Program.

