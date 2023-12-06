Cassady

A Leesburg woman sentenced to six years in prison for vehicular assault was among four people sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court

Christina Cassady, 34, was sentenced to three years on one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to three more years for another count of aggravated vehicular assault, also a second-degree felony. Cassady was also given 83 days of jail-time credit.

The Court ordered that Cassady’s driver’s license be suspended for a period of 10 years beginning on Dec. 5, 2023.

Cassady was also ordered to pay restitution of $682.92 through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

According to court documents for both counts, on or around March 25, 2023, Cassady, while operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle, motorcycle, snowmobile, locomotive, watercraft or aircraft, to wit: a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado truck, caused serious physical harm to two victims, as the approximate result of committing a violation and the said Cassady driving under a suspension.

In other sentencings, Scott Clay, 54, Greenfield was sentenced to four years in prison on one count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Clay was also given 24 days of jail-time credit.

According to court documents, while a patrol officer was on duty on or around July 6, 2023, they were contacted by an investigator who said that a dark green Jeep that belonged to someone else with a license plate of JUA 3574 was coming towards Greenfield from S.R. 28 West. They also said that an occupant of the vehicle was transporting fentanyl.

The patrol officer had had a previous traffic stop with the same vehicle on July 1, 2023, a stop in which Clay had been driving and suspected fentanyl was found inside the vehicle. The investigator then said the Clay was heading to Dayton “on an almost daily basis” to bring fentanyl back to Greenfield.

Task Force members ran surveillance on the Jeep and saw activity “consistent with drug trafficking.” They then saw Clay and another person leave Greenfield in the Jeep, heading north towards Dayton. The Task Force members found the Jeep later that night as it got closer to Greenfield. The patrol officer got closer to the area and found the vehicle going eastbound on Jefferson Street into Greenfield.

The patrol officer turned their vehicle around to go after the Jeep, activating their overhead lights and siren in order to start a traffic stop. The Jeep then stopped on Jefferson Street. The patrol officer approached the vehicle and recognized the passenger as Clay and the driver as his accomplice. The patrol officer told the driver to turn off the vehicle, with them then being told to exit as well. They were then detained and placed in handcuffs.

The patrol officer then had the driver sit down on the pavement at the back of the vehicle and told them to stay there. They then told Clay to exit the vehicle, as he was placed in handcuffs and told he was being detained for an investigation. The patrol officer started to walk Clay towards their cruiser.

While they did so, passing the location where the driver sat, the patrol officer slipped “and nearly fell to the ground.” After they recovered, the patrol officer heard a thud behind them. They saw the driver, still seated with their hands behind their back, looking back and forth between the patrol officer and a bag that contained an unknown substance that sat around one foot behind them.

The driver said that Clay dropped the substance there. The patrol officer then secured Clay in the back of the patrol vehicle and returned to the driver. The driver continued to tell the patrol officer that Clay dropped the substance from somewhere in his shorts while the patrol officer recovered their balance. A sergeant next got to the scene, as the patrol officer advised the driver of their Miranda rights and secured in the back of the sergeant’s patrol vehicle.

The patrol officer photographed the item, which looked to be “consistent” with fentanyl. It was then placed in an evidence bag and secured as well. Clay was advised of his Miranda rights, after which he denied having any fentanyl and said “there was no reason to pull the vehicle over because they had only gone to Wal-Mart and back.”

Clay then continually denied any knowledge of fentanyl or any other drugs. The sergeant had K-9 Zar conduct an open-air sniff around the Jeep, to which they indicated on the driver’s side door. A search was started and “several” cell phones were found on the vehicle and seized as a part of the investigation.

Clay was transported to the Greenfield Police Department and the Jeep towed from the scene. The substance was then submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain a fentanyl-related compound a Schedule II controlled substance, with a weight of 27.23 grams plus/minus 0.05 grams.

Trenton Zumwalde, 28, Ironton, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Zumwalde was also given eight days of jail-time credit.

According to court documents, on or around May 28, 2023, a deputy responded to a call for service on Carford Pike. When they got to the residence, they met with a sergeant and officer who had already detained both Zumwalde and an accomplice. Both were advised of their Miranda rights, after which the deputy spoke to them individually.

The accomplice said there had been an argument between the two. They also said that, during the argument, Zumwalde pulled a black pistol from a fanny pack they had across their chest. They said Zumwalde then pointed the pistol at their head. They also said there were guns inside the residence that Zumwalde had stolen from someone.

The deputy then spoke to Zumwalde, who said he did argue with the accomplice but denied having a firearm. Zumwalde said the firearm in the black fanny pack wasn’t his and “claimed he had no idea how it ended up inside the house.” The two other people inside the residence both gave statements where they said they didn’t own any firearms.

The person Zumwalde was arguing with gave the officers permission to search the property. When they entered, another deputy found the black fanny pack on the living room floor. A Glock 43X was inside and had a loaded magazine. They then said that Zumwalde stayed in the living room of the residence and used their closet for their personal belongings.

Inside the closet, the officer found a black and yellow box on top of the closet. The box contained a Rock Island Arms VR80 A.R. style 12-gauge shotgun. A box of ammunition was also on the living room floor. Another deputy later took the Glock 43X to the shooting range and confirmed that it worked by firing a single round through it.

One of the other deputies contacted someone, who said the Glock 43X was the same make and model as one of the guns missing from their residence. They also said a total of three weapons had been taken from their residence. The first deputy later contacted them, which the victim saying the guns came up missing at the same time Zumwalde moved out. The victim also said the person who argued with Zumwalde couldn’t have taken the firearms because they’d never been to their apartment and hadn’t seen each other in four years.

Zumwalde was convicted of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, in Highland County Common Pleas Court case no. 15CR0191 on Dec. 17, 2015, and had not yet been released from disability.

Fred Whitley, 68, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, one count of complicity to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and a forfeiture specification.

Whitley was ordered to pay restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account in monthly payments of $20 beginning on June 1, 2024.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of $240 to the Highland County Task Force alongside Scott Clay and another accomplice through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

The Court ordered that, if Whitley violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 42 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Feb. 8, 2023, two investigators, one detective and an officer met with a confidential informant (CI) who arranged to purchase fentanyl from someone on Pine Street. Another detective also assisted with the surveillance. A sergeant and patrol officer were in marked cruisers to assist as well. One of the investigators drove past someone’s relation’s home on Foraker Street and saw their gray Ford truck parked there.

The CI was searched and given an audio/video recorder and $240 for the deal. One of the investigators monitored the audio/video footage while the other dropped the CI off, after which they went to the Pine Street location. Once they were there and inside the residence, the investigator heard an accomplice say they needed a ride to the location on Foraker Street “to pick it up.”

The investigator that dropped the CI off then saw a white car leave in the alley going towards South Street. The investigator was on South Street and saw Whitley driving the white car. They then saw someone walk up to the passenger side of the white vehicle outside the Foraker Street location. The investigator also saw someone in the passenger seat of the white vehicle.

The detective was also watching the Foraker Street location and saw someone pass something through the window to the person in the passenger seat of the white vehicle. The white vehicle driver by Whitley then turned from Tenth Street onto South Street going eastbound. When they reached Seventh Street, the investigator turned south and saw in their mirror that Whitley didn’t stop at the stop sign. A sergeant was neat the intersection and also saw that Whitley didn’t stop at the stop sign and also didn’t use his turn signal on the turn.

A sergeant and patrol officer then made a traffic stop in Whitley’s vehicle. During the stop, one of the people in the vehicle removed a bag of “dope” from their underwear and gave it over to the officers. They then agreed to go to the Greenfield Police Department. They also told the sergeant and investigator that they got the dope from someone else. The substance was submitted to BCI for testing and found to contain a fentanyl-related compound.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Jan. 18, 2023, two investigators met with a CI who said they could purchase fentanyl from someone. A sergeant and officer also helped. The CI was searched and given an audio/video recorder and $140 for the transaction. The investigator and officer dropped the CI off, who then entered the residence found at Pine Street which was owned by Whitley.

Two other people were also there and the investigator could also hear a child crying inside the residence through the audio/video feed. Whitley arrived with groceries and went inside. One of the other people made a phone call and said they could use Whitley’s scales. They then asked Whitley if they could use the scales, to which he said yes.

They departed the location and walked east toward Sixth Street where the investigator found them talking to someone in a red truck. They left to head back to the Pine Street location as the red truck drove off. That person then returned to the residence and the CI exited.

The CI met with the investigator and gave over a paper fold that contained an unknown substance. The CI said they gave the money to one of the people in the residence who left and then came back with the paper fold to give it to the CI. The substance was then submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain a fentanyl-related compound.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around Dec. 20, 2022, two investigators and an officer met with a CI who said they could purchase fentanyl from someone. The CI was searched and given an audio/video recorder as well as the money for the transaction. The CI made a phone call to the seller who said to meet them at their house. An officer and investigator saw the seller walk across the Seventh Street bridge toward their home on Pine Street which was also owned by Whitley.

The seller arrived at the location and met with the CI. “Several” minutes later, an investigator saw one of the accomplices truck drive down Pine Street. The seller then exited the residence “and after doing so returned inside.” The officer then drove past the Foraker Street location and saw one of the accomplices exit their vehicle. The CI left the Pine Street location and gave over a plastic bag contained a white substance to the investigator.

The CI then “indicated” they saw the seller’s phone and that they were communicating with one of the accomplices. The CI then said the seller left the house and then “came right back inside,” giving the plastic bag of white substance. The seller told the CI it was .4 grams short. The substance was submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain a fentanyl-related compound.

According to court documents for the fourth count, on or around Dec. 16, 2022, Dec. 20, 2022, and Jan. 18, 2023, Whitley had in his possession real estate property on Pine Street in Greenfield that was subject to forfeiture “due to its instrumentality in the commission or facilitation of the offense.”

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.